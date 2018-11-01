D-Street Buzz: Infra stocks gain with L&T up 5%; HPCL, YES Bank gain 2%, IT stocks drag

The Indian stock market is trading on a strong note taking cues from global markets with the Nifty50 adding 24 points, trading at 10,411 while the Sensex gained 113 points at 34,555.

Nifty infra is the outperforming sector, up over 1.5 percent led by Larsen & Toubro, NBCC, Engineers India, Reliance Communications, Siemens, Tata Communications and Vodafone Idea.

Auto stocks are also buzzing with gains from Ashok Leyland, Eicher Motors, Bosch, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, Tata Motors DVR and MRF.

From the banking space, YES Bank is up 1 percent while HDFC Bank gained half a percent.

From the oil & gas space, HPCL and Indian Oil Corporation are up 2 percent each and Reliance Industries is also trading in the green.

IT stocks are trading in the red dragged by Infosys, Oracle Financial Services, TCS, Tech Mahindra and Wipro.

From the BSE smallcap space, the top gainers are Shriram EPC which jumped 14 percent followed by Bombay Dyeing and ZEN Technologies. The top losers are Meghmani Organics, Bhansali Engineering and N.R Agarwal Industries.

From the BSE midcap space, the top gainers include Edelweiss Financial Services, IIFL Holdings and Honeywell Automation. The top losers are Canara Bank, Blue Dart and Adani Power.

The top gainers from NSE include Larsen & Toubro, HPCL, IOC, YES Bank and BPCL.

The top losers include HCL Tech, TCS, Tech Mahindra, Cipla and GAIL India.

The most active stocks are L&T, HDFC, HDFC Bank, Dewan Housing Finance and Tata Motors.

Universal Cables is one of few stocks to hit new 52-week high on the NSE.

On the other hand, 21 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like 8K Miles Software, Bharat Road Network, Kwality and Vakrangee among others.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances with 1101 stocks advancing and 405 declining while 511 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 988 stocks advanced, 372 declined and 42 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.