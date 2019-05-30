D-Street Buzz: Infra stocks gain led by NTPC; Bharti Airtel gains, Eicher Motors falls

Benchmark indices are trading on a positive note with Nifty up 52 points and is trading at 11,914 while the Sensex gained 201 points and is trading at 39,704 mark.

Nifty Infra is up close to 1 percent led by Adani Power, Interglobe Aviation, NTPC, Siemens, Tata Power and Vodafone Idea.

From the oil & gas space, the top gainers are BPCL and HPCL while heavyweight Reliance Industries added close to a percent.

Selective IT stocks are buzzing in this morning session led by Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys and Wipro.

From the real estate space, the top gainers are Phoenix Mills, Indiabulls Real Estate, Godrej Properties and Brigade Enterprises.

India VIX is down 3.66 percent at 15.81 levels.

Foreign investors who looked cautious in the run-up to the election results could step on the gas now on hopes of continuity of reforms, favourable business climate and the strength of the economy, which is still growing stronger when compared to other emerging markets (EMs).

In the current month, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) have withdrawn more than Rs 4,000 crore till May 28, but they still remain net buyers in 2019 pouring in more than Rs 50,000 crore in Indian markets, data showed.

The top Nifty gainers included NTPC, YES Bank, Bharti Airtel, TCS and UPL while the top losers are Sun Pharma, Eicher Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Cipla and ONGC.

The most active stocks were YES Bank, Reliance Industries, TCS, State Bank of India and Infosys.

20 stocks have hit new 52-week high on NSE including Info Edge (India), Refex Industries, Deep Industries, Centum Electronics, Prestige Estates and Adhunik Industries.

74 stocks have hit new 52-week low on BSE including IIFL Holdings, Manpasand Beverages, Deccan Bearings, Ortel Communications, Emami and Jindal Cotex among others.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances as 912 stocks advanced and 732 declined while 449 remained unchanged on the NSE. On the BSE, 1128 stocks advanced, 978 declined and 123 remained unchanged.

