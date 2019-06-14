App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 14, 2019 10:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Infra stocks gain led by L&T; Zee Entertainment falls 4%, Gruh Finance most active

The breadth of the market favoured the declines as 670 stocks advanced and 921 declined while 497 remained unchanged on the NSE. On the BSE, 736 stocks advanced, 1030 declined and 100 remained unchanged.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
Benchmark indices are trading in the red with Nifty shedding 31 points and is trading at 11,882 while the Sensex is down 84 points and is trading at 39,657 level.

Nifty Realty is down close to 2 percent dragged by DLF, Indiabulls Real Estate, Oberoi Realty, Sunteck Realty and Unitech.

Media stocks are also down with the top losers being Zee Entertainment, Network18, Eros International Media, Dish TV and Hathway Cable.

Selective pharma stocks are down led by Aurobindo Pharma, Cadila Healthcare, Divis Labs and Sun Pharma.

From the infra space, the top gainers are Bharti Infratel, BHEL, Engineers India, Larsen & Toubro and NCC  among others.

The top gainers from the PSU banking space are OBC, Indian Bank, Union Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Canara Bank and Bank of  India.

India VIX is up 0.37 percent at 13.71 levels.

The top gainers from the NSE include Larsen & Toubro, Bharti Infratel, tata Steel, Wipro and Vedanta while the top losers are Zee Entertainment, YES Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, IndusInd Bank and Dr Reddy's Labs.

The most active stocks are GRUH Finance, YES Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, IndusInd Bank and HDFC Bank.

172 stocks have hit 52-week low on BSE including Jet Airways, Sintex Plastics, Reliance Infra, DHFL, McLeod Russel, Manpasand Beverages, Kwality, Eros Media, Reliance Home Finance, Mercator, Reliance Communications, Aban Offshore, YES Bank and EID Parry among others.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

First Published on Jun 14, 2019 10:34 am

