D-Street Buzz: Infra stocks gain led by Adani Ports; Indiabulls Housing up 4%, Zee Entertainment drags

The Indian stock market have extended the morning gains in this afternoon session with the Nifty50 up 69 points, trading at 10673 while the Sensex jumped 221 points and was trading at 35,574 mark.

Nifty Metal continued to outperform, up over 2 percent led by Jindal Steel & Power which jumped 5 percent followed by Hindalco Industries, Jindal Stainless, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, SAIL, Vedanta and Welspun Corp.

Infra stocks were also buzzing led by Adani Ports which was up 4 percent followed by IRB Infra, Interglobe Aviation, NCC and Siemens.

Selective PSU banks showed handsome gains led by Central Bank of India, Indian Bank, Syndicate Bank, Union Bank, IDBI Bank, State Bank of India, PNB, Canara Bank and Bank of India.

From the IT space, the top gainers were KPIT Tech which gained 6 percent followed by Infosys, Tata Elxsi, Tech Mahindra and Tata Consultancy Services.

However, Nifty Media was trading in the red led by Hathway Cable, Jagran Prakashan, PVR and TV Today Network.

The top gainers from NSE included Adani Ports, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Tata Steel, Vedanta and Hindalco Industries while the top losers included Hindustan Unilever, Bharti Infratel, Hero MotoCorp and Zee Entertainment and Dr Reddy's Labs.

The most active stocks were Kaveri Seed Company, TCS, YES Bank, Reliance Industries and Tata Steel.

Aavas Financiers, Balrampur Chini and Cantabil Retail have hit new 52-week high in this afternoon session.

125 stocks have hit new 52-week low on the NSE including names like ABG Shipyard, Exide Industries, Himadri Speciality Chemical, JK Tyre & Industries, Kaveri Seed Company, TVS Motor and Transformers And Rectifiers among others.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances with 1024 stocks advancing and 679 declining while 361 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1356 stocks advanced, 1145 declined and 152 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.