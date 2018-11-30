D-Street Buzz: Infra stocks drag with Reliance Infra down 5%; Tata Motors shed 3%, YES Bank most active

The Indian stock market has turned negative this Friday afternoon with the Nifty50 down 10 points, trading at 10,848 while the Sensex shed 57 points at 36,112.

Nifty PSE is down 1.5 percent dragged by General Insurance, HPCL, NHPC, NTPC, Oil India, Power Finance and Rural Electrification Corporation.

Infra stocks are also down with loses from Bharti Infratel, Container Corporation, Interglobe Aviation, NBCC, Reliance Infra and Vodafone Idea.

Selective oil & gas stocks are down dragged by BPCL, HPCL, IOC and ONGC.

IT stocks continue to trade in the green led by Infosys, Mindtree, Tata Elxsi, TCS, Wipro and Tech Mahindra.

The top gainers from NSE include YES Bank, Cipla, Wipro, Indiabulls Housing Finance and Mahindra & Mahindra.

The top losers included HPCL, Tata Motors, UPL, Bharti Infratel and ICICI Bank.

The most active stocks were YES Bank, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and Indiabulls Housing Finance.

Apollo Hospitals, Dr Reddy's Laboratories and Electrosteel Steels are some of the few stocks which hit new 52-week high on the NSE.

72 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like ABG Shipyard, Andhra Cements, Avanti Feeds, Finolex Cables, IL&FS Transportation Networks, Transformers And Rectifiers, NTPC, Ujjas Energy and Mcnally Bharat Engineering among others.

The breadth of the market favoured the declines with 829 stocks advancing and 852 declining while 379 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1178 stocks advanced, 1315 declined and 150 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.