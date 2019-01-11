App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 11, 2019 12:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Infra, realty stocks fall led by Bharti Airtel, Unitech; Tata Motors sheds 2%

The breadth of the market favoured the declines with 647 stocks advancing and 973 declining while 440 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 965 stocks advanced, 1291 declined and 168 remained unchanged.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
Whatsapp

The Indian stock market has failed to hold on to the positive territory and has slipped into the red in this Friday afternoon session with the Nifty50 down 49 points, trading at 10,772 while the Sensex fell 166 points and was trading at 35,940.

The market fall was aided by the infra and the realty space, each shedding over 1 percent. The top infra losers were Bharti Airtel, Bharti Infratel, Engineers India, Interglobe Aviation, IRB Infra, Siemens, CG Power Container Corp, Larsen & Toubro, Reliance Power, Reliance Communications and Vodafone Idea.

From the real estate space, the top losers were Sobha, Unitech, Indiabulls Real Estate, DLF and Oberoi Realty.

Auto stocks were also trading in the red with loses from Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki and Ashok Leyland.

related news

With ITC up nearly 2 percent after CLSA hiked price target to Rs 400 on favourable risk-reward along with Emami also adding 2 percent, Nifty FMCG was the outperforming sector. The other gainers included Jubilant Foodworks, Britannia Industries and United Spirits.

From the metal space, the top gainers were Hindustan Copper, Hindalco Industries, JSW Steel, MOIL and NMDC.

The top gainers from NSE included ITC, UPL, Hindalco Industries, IOC and Vedanta while the top losers included TCS, IndusInd Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, L&T and Tata Motors.

The most active stocks were TCS, YES Bank, Infosys, Reliance Industries and Tata Motors.

Aarti Industries, Praj Industries, Torrent Pharma and PVR have hit new 52-week high in this afternoon session.

38 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like ABG Shipyard, Manali Petrochemicals, Nagarjuna Oil Refinery, SRS, Sundaram Clayton and Tara Jewels among others.

The breadth of the market favoured the declines with 647 stocks advancing and 973 declining while 440 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 965 stocks advanced, 1291 declined and 168 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

For more market newsclick here
First Published on Jan 11, 2019 12:39 pm

tags #Airtel #BSE #Buzzing Stocks #DLF #ITC #Nifty #Nifty50 #NSE #Sensex #Tata Motors

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.