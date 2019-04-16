D-Street Buzz: IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank extend gains; Interglobe Aviation hits new 52-week high

Benchmark indices have extended the morning gains with Nifty50 jumping over 100 points, trading at 11,792, while the Sensex rallied 391 points and is trading at 39,297.

Bank Nifty continues to outperform, up over 1 percent led by ICICI Bank and IndusInd Bank which gained over 3 percent each followed by RBL Bank, Axis Bank and Federal Bank.

Infra stocks are also bussing led by Interglobe Aviation which spiked 7 percent followed by Bharti Infratel, Larsen & Toubro, Vodafone Idea, IRB Infra and Adani Ports.

Selective FMCG stocks are trading in the green led by Jubilant Foodworks, Marico, United Breweries, ITC, Hindustan Unilever, Colgate Palmolive and Britannia Industries.

Nifty Realty shed 1 percent dragged by Oberoi Realty which is down 3 percent followed by Godrej Properties, Phoenix Mills and Brigade Enterprises.

From the BSE midcap space, the top gainers are Motilal Oswal, Adani Transmission, Ramco Cements, CRISIL and TVS Motor while the top losers are Reliance Capital, Oberoi Realty, Rajesh Exports and Cummins India.

From the BSE smallcap space, the top gainers are Ujaas Energy which zoomed 20 percent followed by Adani Green, PC Jeweller and Deepak Fertilizer while the top losers are Parsvnath, Jet Airways, Reliance Naval and Reliance Communications.

India VIX is up 1.36 percent at 21.68 levels.

The top Nifty gainers include IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, Titan Company, Larsen & Toubro and ONGC while Wipro, Tata Motors, Cipla, GAIL India and Power Grid are the top losers.

The most active stocks are PC Jeweller which zoomed 15 percent followed by Polycab, Interglobe Aviation, TCS and Jet Airways.

InterGlobe Aviation, Indraprastha Gas, Kajaria Ceramics, Bata India, Gillette India, Info Edge (India) and Relaxo Footwears hit 52-week high on NSE.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances as 891 stocks advanced and 813 declined while 387 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1,246 stocks advanced, 1,239 declined and 145 remained unchanged.

