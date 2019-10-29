App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2019 03:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Indiabulls Housing among most active on BSE; 78 stocks at 52-week low

Cipla, Piramal Enterprises, Sun Pharma, Cadila Healthcare and Dr Reddy’s Labs are among major gainers in the pharma space.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Indian market has extended the morning gains and trading near the day's high level with Nifty hovering above 11,800 level.

The Sensex is up 656.90 points or 1.67% at 39907.10, while the Nifty is up 181.20 points or 1.56% at 11808.40.

Tata Motors, Yes Bank, ICICI Bank, Indiabulls Housing and Reliance Industries are most active shares on the BSE.

Close

78 stocks are trading at 52-week low including Reliance Communications, DHFL, Lakshmi Vilas Bank, Kridhan Infra, Housing Development and Infrastructure, Bharti Infratel, Cox & Kings and Binani Industries among others.

Auto and metal stocks are leading among the sectoral indices followed by IT, pharma, energy, FMCG and infra.

Cipla, Piramal Enterprises, Sun Pharma, Cadila Healthcare and Dr Reddy's Labs are among major gainers in the pharma space.

In the IT segment, Tech Mahindra, TCS, Tata Elxsi, Mindtree, Infosys, HCL Tech are trading higher.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

First Published on Oct 29, 2019 03:00 pm

