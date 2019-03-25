App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 25, 2019 03:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank shed 2% each; Jet Airways zooms 15%

Arvind Fashions, Spacenet Enterprises, Jai Balaji Industries, Info Edge, REC and Bil Energy Systems have hit 52-week high on NSE while Hero Moto, Alkem Laboratories, Igarashi Motors, Lakshmi Energy, Simplex Projects and Genesys International have hit 52-week low.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Indian stock market continues to trade deep in the red but has come of the low point of the day with Nifty lower by 116 points, trading at 11,340 whereas Sensex has fallen 398 points, trading at 37,766.

Nifty Media has fallen the most, down over 2 percent dragged by Zee Entertainment that shed 4 percent. The other losers include DEN Networks, Dish TV, Zee Media, Sun TV Network and DB Corp.

From the FMCG space, the top losers are United Breweries, United Spirits, Colgate Palmolive, Marico, Emami and ITC.

The top losers from the real estate space are Indiabulls Real Estate, DLF, Prestige Estate, Sobha, Godrej Properties and Unitech.

Nifty Metal is also down over a percent with losses from Jindal Steel & Power, JSW Steel, Hindalco Industries, NMDC, SAIL and Vedanta.

From the infra space, the top losers are Bharti Infratel that shed 2 percent followed by Interglobe Aviation, GMR Infra, IRB Infra, Reliance Communications, Vodafone Idea and Voltas.

Selective IT stocks are trading in the red led by TCS, Wipro, Tata Elxsi, Oracle Financial Services, Infosys and HCL Tech.

Banks continue to remain weak with losses from ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank that shed 2 percent each followed by YES Bank, PNB, State Bank of India, Axis Bank, IDFC First Bank and Bank of Baroda.

The top Nifty gainers include IOC, NTPC, ONGC, Power Grid and HPCL while the top losers included Zee Entertainment, Vedanta, UPL, Bharti Infratel and YES Bank.

The most active stocks are Reliance Industries, REC, Jet Airways, Maruti Suzuki and HDFC.

The breadth of the market favoured the declines with 390 stocks advancing and 1,373 declining while 339 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 686 stocks advanced, 1,951 declined and 169 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Mar 25, 2019 03:32 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #ICICI Bank #Jet Airways #Kotak Bank #Zee Entertainment

