you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2018 12:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Hexaware down 9%, metal gains 1%; 87 stocks hit fresh 52-week low

Top gainers on the Nifty includes, Indiabulls Housing, Vedanta, Bajaj Finserv, Adani Ports and Yes Bank.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian market are holding on their gains in the afternoon trade with Sensex trading higher by 79 points at 36,904 and Nifty at 11,143.

HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, HDFC, Infosys, ITC, Indiabulls Housing and Bajaj Finserv are the positive contributors to Sensex and Nifty.

Metal space in the biggest gainer led by Hindusthan Zinc, Vedanta, JSW Steel, Tata Steel and Hindalco.

On the other hand among pharma was down 0.6 percent drag by Cipla, Lupin, Sun Pharma and Piramal Enterprises.

Shares of Hexaware Technologies plunged nearly 9 percent intraday Wednesday despite company reported better numbers in the quarter ended June 2018 (Q2FY19).

The company's second quarter (April-June) consolidated net profit rose 14.4 percent at Rs 153.6 crore against Rs 134.3 crore in the quarter ended March 2018.

The most actively traded stocks on the NSE are Adani Enterprises, Asian Paints, ICICI Prudential, ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries.

21 stocks have hit fresh 52-week high including Bajaj Finserv, Asian Paints, Indiabulls Ventures, NIIT Technologies, VIP Industries and Godrej Consumer Products among others.

On the BSE, around 87 stocks have hit fresh 52-week low including names like 8K Miles Software Services, Celebrity Fashion, ICRA and Gemini Communication.

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 1399 stocks advancing, 980 declining and 132 remaining unchanged. On NSE, 1055 stocks advanced, 630 declined and 378 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Jul 25, 2018 12:51 pm

