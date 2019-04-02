App
Last Updated : Apr 02, 2019 01:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Godrej Properties extends gains, Tata Motors spikes 5%

The top Nifty gainers include Tata Motors, Eicher Motors, Bharti Airtel, Power Grid and IndusInd Bank while Bajaj Auto, Britannia Industries, Grasim Industries, HCL Tech and BPCL are the top losers.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Indian benchmark indices have extended the morning gains with Nifty trading above 11,700 at 11,709, up 42 points while the Sensex has added 179 points and is trading at 39,051.

Nifty Realty added over 2 percent led by Godrej Properties that jumped over 9 percent followed by Oberoi Realty, DLF and Prestige Estates.

From the auto space, the top gainers are Tata Motors that has spiked close to 7 percent followed by Eicher Motors, Hero MotoCorp, Mahindra & Mahindra, TVS Motor and MRF.

Selective PSU banks are trading in the green led by Syndicate Bank, Union Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, State Bank of India, OBC, Bank of Baroda and Bank of India.

TCS, Tata Elxsi, Oracle Financial Services and Infosys are the top gainers from the IT space.

Pharma stocks are weak in this afternoon session dragged by Piramal Enterprises, Divis Labs, Glenmark Pharma, Dr Reddy's Labs and Cipla.

From the BSE midcap space, the top gainers are Godrej Properties, IIFL Holdings, Adani Power, Rajesh Exports and JSW Energy while the top smallcap gainers are Bharat Road Network which zoomed 20 percent followed by RattanIndia Power, Apollo Micro Systems and RPP Infra among others.

The top Nifty gainers include Tata Motors, Eicher Motors, Bharti Airtel, Power Grid and IndusInd Bank while Bajaj Auto, Britannia Industries, Grasim Industries, HCL Tech and BPCL are the top losers.

The most active stocks are Tata Motors, Eicher Motors, Reliance Industries, State Bank of India and Maruti Suzuki.

Asian Paints, Bajaj Finserv, Merck, MT Educare and Varun Beverages hit 52-week high on NSE while Reliance Communications, Mcnally Bharat Engineering and Uttam Value Steels have hit new 52- week low.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances as 861 stocks advanced and 831 declined while 395 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1,139 stocks advanced, 1,160 declined and 151 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Apr 2, 2019 01:42 pm

tags #Bharat Road #BSE #Buzzing Stocks #Godrej Properties #Nifty #NSE #Sensex #Tata Motors

