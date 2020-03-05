D-Street Buzz: FMCG stocks outshine led by HUL; YES Bank zooms 25%, VIX tumbles

The Indian stock market have edged higher following Asian and US markets. Sensex is up 420.15 points or 1.09 percent at 38829.63, and the Nifty jumped 121.30 points and is trading at 11372.30.

FMCG stocks moved higher led by Hindustan Unilever which jumped over 3 percent followed by Britannia Industries, ITC, Jubilant Foodworks, Tata Consumer, United Breweries, Godrej Consumer and Marico.

Bank Nifty added over a percent led by YES Bank which surged 25 percent after the government approved a plan for State Bank of India to lead a consortium that will buy a stake in private lender Yes Bank, news agency Bloomberg reported.

State Bank of India has been authorized to pick other members of the consortium and the announcement is expected soon, the report said.

Share price of Kotak Mahindra Bank jumped almost 4 percent and was the top index gainer after the stock witnessed spurt in volume by more than 2.13 times. It was trading with volumes of 59,593 shares.

The other gainers included RBL Bank, Axis Bank and HDFC Bank.

The Rs 10,355-crore maiden public offer of country's second largest credit card issuer SBI Cards and Payment Services has been oversubscribed by 12 times so far on final day for bidding, March 5.

The offer has received bids for more than 94.18 crore equity shares against IPO size of over 7.6 crore shares (excluding anchor book and QIB portion), the exchanges data showed.

Airline stock Jet Airways rose 5 percent intraday on March 5 despite Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a case against company's former Chairman. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a case against former Jet Airways Chairman Naresh Goyal under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

India VIX was down 7.3 percent and was trading at 22.46 level.

The top gainers included Kotak Mahindra Bank, HCL Tech, Hindustan Unilever, Tata Consultancy Services and Hero MotoCorp while the top losers included Zee Entertainment, Bharti Infratel, Coal India, Vedanta and Grasim Industries.

The most active stocks included State Bank of India, YES Bank, Reliance Industries, ITC and HDFC Bank.

19 stocks have hit 52-week high on BSE including Pidilite Industries and Ajanta Pharma among others.

224 stocks hit fresh 52-week low on the BSE including Indian Hotels, Emami, JSW Energy, Canara Bank, Hathway Cable and EIH among others...

About 1147 shares have advanced, 799 shares declined, and 124 shares are unchanged.

