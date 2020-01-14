App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 14, 2020 03:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: FMCG stocks rise led by Tata Global; IndusInd Bank slips 2%, Vedanta top gainer

About 1334 shares have advanced, 977 shares declined, and 124 shares are unchanged.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1

The Indian stock market continues trading flat with Sensex up 15.58 points or 0.04 percent at 41875.27 while the Nifty added 9 points at 12338.50. Hopes of a rate cut in February faded after data showed a higher-than-expected surge in inflation.

Nifty FMCG added over a percent led by Tata Global Beverage which hit fresh 52-week high after the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved the scheme of arrangement with Tata Chemicals. The other gainers are Britannia Industries, ITC, Emami, Colgate Palmolive, Nestle and United Breweries.

Nifty Metal continues trading in the green ahead of the singing of the first phase of the US-China trade deal which is expected to be signed on January 15. The top gainers include Vedanta, SAIL, Tata Steel, NMDC, JSW Steel, APL Apollo and Hindustan Zinc.

PSU Bank index shed half a percent dragged by State Bank of India, Union Bank of India and Punjab National Bank.


India VIX is down 2.59 and is trading at 13.91 level.

The top gainers from the Nifty are Vedanta, Britannia Industries, Zee Entertainment, ITC and Hero MotoCorp. The top losers include YES Bank, IndusInd Bank, Reliance Industries, State Bank of India and UPL.

The most active stocks are IndusInd Bank, Tata Global Beverage, Reliance Industries, YES Bank and Infosys.

related news

65 stocks have hit new 52-week high on NSE including Tata Global Beverage, Birla Corp, Ipca Labs, Balkrishna Industries, Century Textiles, NIIT Tech and Tata Chemicals among others.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

First Published on Jan 14, 2020 03:00 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Nifty #Sensex

