App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 12, 2018 09:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: FMCG stocks outperform led by Godrej Consumer; Realty drags with Unitech down 6%

The breadth of the market favoured declines, with 551 stocks advancing, 997 declining and 500 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 682 stocks advanced, 1010 declined and 76 remained unchanged.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The Indian benchmark indices are trading on a flat to positive note this Wednesday morning with the Nifty50 up 8 points and is trading at 11,296 while the Sensex is trading higher by 50 points at 37,463.

Nifty FMCG is the outperforming sector, up 1.5 percent led by Godrej Consumer, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Marico, United Spirits and United Breweries among others.

With rupee hitting fresh record low of 72.85 per dollar in the early trade, IT stocks are trading in the green with gains from HCL Tech, Infosys, Oracle Financial Services and Tata Consultancy Services.

From the pharma space, Dr Reddy's Labs added close to a percent while Piramal Enterprises gained 1.5 percent.

related news

The realty index is down dragged by Indiabulls Real Estate which shed 2 percent followed by Phoenix Mills, Unitech, HDIL and DLF.

From the BSE smallcap space, RattanIndia Power is up 9 percent followed by Rajapalayam Mills, DCM Shriram Industries and Bombay Rayon Fashions. On the other hand, Astec Lifesciences is the top smallcap loser, down over 11 percent.

Power Grid, ITC, ONGC, Hindustan Unilever and Adani Ports are the top gainers on the Nifty.

The most active stocks include Axis BankReliance Industries, YES Bank, ITC and State Bank of India.

The top losers are Indian Oil Corporation, Titan Company, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Tata Motors and Lupin.

The top BSE gainers include Texmaco Rail, Power Grid, Godrej Consumer, Bajaj Corp and Nestle India among others.

The top losers include names like Tata Steel, Granules India, Vardhman Textiles, VIP Industries and Gujarat Gas among others.

Albert David and Gangotri Textiles are few stocks which hit new 52-week high this Wednesday morning.

On the other hand, 79 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like 3i Infotech Limited, Apollo Tyres, Bharat Electronics, BEML, Can Fin Homes, HPCL, Indiabulls Real Estate, JP Associates, Shipping Corporation Of India, Unitech and Videocon Industries among others..

The breadth of the market favoured declines, with 551 stocks advancing, 997 declining and 500 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 682 stocks advanced, 1010 declined and 76 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Sep 12, 2018 09:56 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Market Cues

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.