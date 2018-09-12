D-Street Buzz: FMCG stocks outperform led by Godrej Consumer; Realty drags with Unitech down 6%

The Indian benchmark indices are trading on a flat to positive note this Wednesday morning with the Nifty50 up 8 points and is trading at 11,296 while the Sensex is trading higher by 50 points at 37,463.

Nifty FMCG is the outperforming sector, up 1.5 percent led by Godrej Consumer, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Marico, United Spirits and United Breweries among others.

With rupee hitting fresh record low of 72.85 per dollar in the early trade, IT stocks are trading in the green with gains from HCL Tech, Infosys, Oracle Financial Services and Tata Consultancy Services.

From the pharma space, Dr Reddy's Labs added close to a percent while Piramal Enterprises gained 1.5 percent.

The realty index is down dragged by Indiabulls Real Estate which shed 2 percent followed by Phoenix Mills, Unitech, HDIL and DLF.

From the BSE smallcap space, RattanIndia Power is up 9 percent followed by Rajapalayam Mills, DCM Shriram Industries and Bombay Rayon Fashions. On the other hand, Astec Lifesciences is the top smallcap loser, down over 11 percent.

Power Grid, ITC, ONGC, Hindustan Unilever and Adani Ports are the top gainers on the Nifty.

The most active stocks include Axis Bank, Reliance Industries, YES Bank, ITC and State Bank of India.

The top losers are Indian Oil Corporation, Titan Company, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Tata Motors and Lupin.

The top BSE gainers include Texmaco Rail, Power Grid, Godrej Consumer, Bajaj Corp and Nestle India among others.

The top losers include names like Tata Steel, Granules India, Vardhman Textiles, VIP Industries and Gujarat Gas among others.

Albert David and Gangotri Textiles are few stocks which hit new 52-week high this Wednesday morning.

On the other hand, 79 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like 3i Infotech Limited, Apollo Tyres, Bharat Electronics, BEML, Can Fin Homes, HPCL, Indiabulls Real Estate, JP Associates, Shipping Corporation Of India, Unitech and Videocon Industries among others..

The breadth of the market favoured declines, with 551 stocks advancing, 997 declining and 500 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 682 stocks advanced, 1010 declined and 76 remained unchanged.

