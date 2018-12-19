D-Street Buzz: FMCG stocks gain led by Jubilant Food; PNB jumps 3%, Avenue Supermarts at new 52-week high

The Indian benchmark indices were trading on a positive note in this Wednesday morning session with the Nifty50 up 36 points, trading at 10,945 while the Sensex added 89 points and is trading at 36,436.

FMCG stocks were buzzing led by Jubilant Foodworks which spiked 3 percent followed by Colgate Palmolive, ITC, GSK Consumer, Britannia Industries and Dabur India.

Nifty PSU bank was up 1.5 percent with gains from PNB which jumped 2.5 percent followed by State Bank of India, Vijaya Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Bank of India and Bank of Baroda.

From the midcap space, the top gainers were Berger Paints, Apollo Tyres, Canara Bank, Cholamandalam Investment, DHFL, GMR Infra and M&M Financial Services among others.

IT stocks were however trading lower with loses from Infosys, Oracle Financial Services and Tech Mahindra.

The top gainer from NSE include Indiabulls Housing Finance, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv and Bharti Infratel while the top losers included Zee Entertainment, Infosys, Vedanta, Tech Mahindra and HCL Tech.

The most active stocks were Indiabulls Housing Finance, Bajaj Finance, Maruti Suzuki, State Bank of India and YES Bank.

Bata India, Colgate Palmolive, Avenue Supermarts, GSS Infotech, Muthoot Finance and SPL Industries have hit new 52-week high on NSE in this morning session.

24 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like Adhunik Metaliks, Entertainment Network, Gayatri Highways, Hindustan Composites, Orchid Pharma, Rolta India and SRS among others.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances with 1133 stocks advancing and 429 declining while 485 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1239 stocks advanced, 462 declined and 90 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.