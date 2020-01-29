D-Street Buzz: FMCG stocks gain led by ITC; Bajaj Finance at record high, Eicher Motors drags

The Indian stock market continues trading on a handsome note but is off the high point of the day with Sensex up 218.66 points or 0.53 percent at 41185.52, and the Nifty added 70.70 points at 12126.50.

The metal along with the FMCG index added a percent each. The top gainers from the metal space included JSW Steel, Tata Steel, MOIL, SAIL, Hindalco Industries, Coal India and Hindustan Copper.

From the FMCG space, ITC jumped over 2 percent while Marico, Britannia Industries, Hindustan Unilever, Godrej Industries and Nestle India were the other gainers.

Share price of Bajaj Finance jumped over 4 percent, hitting record highs after earnings beat analyst expectations.

India VIX is down 3.7 percent and is trading at 16.66 level.

The top gainers from the Nifty were Tata Motors, Bajaj Finance, Bharti Infratel, Adani Ports and ITC while the top losers included Eicher Motors, Dr Reddy's Labs, TCS, HDFC and UltraTech Cement.

The most active stocks were Bajaj Finance, Reliance Industries, Cummins India, Bharti Airtel and Tata Motors.

61 stocks have hit new 52-week high on NSE including Aarti Industries, Linde India, IRCTC, Rallis India, Divis Laboratories, Tata Chemicals, GSK Pharma, Bajaj Finserv, Relaxo Footwear and Mahanagar Gas.

About 1196 shares have advanced, 1113 shares declined, and 144 shares are unchanged.