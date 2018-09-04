D-Street Buzz: FMCG stocks fall dragged by Jubilant Food, HUL; IT stocks rally with Infosys up 3%, hits new 52-week high

The market sentiment is negative this Tuesday morning after the rupee slipped to yet another record low against the US dollar. The benchmark indices including the Nifty50 shed 42 points at 11,540 while the Sensex is trading lower by 86 points at 38,226.

Nifty FMCG is the biggest underperformer, down close to 2 percent dragged by Jubilant Foodworks, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Godrej Consumer, Emami, Dabur India and Britannia Industries.

The Nifty midcap index is down over a percent dragged by CG Power, GMR Infra, Havells India, IFCI, India Cements, Jubilant Foodworks, Reliance Capital, Reliance Infra and Tata Chemicals among others.

PSU bank index is trading lower by close to 1 percent with loses from Andhra Bank, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank and Union Bank of India among others.

From the real estate space, Brigade Enterprises shed 3 percent followed by Sobha, HDIL, Unitech and DLF.

However, IT stocks are up backed b y a weak rupee led by Infosys, Mindtree, Tech Mahindra, TCS and Wipro among others.

Infosys, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Tata Consultancy Services and Wipro are the top gainers on the Nifty.

The most active stocks include L&T Infotech which jumped 5 percent followed by Reliance Industries, Infosys, State Bank of India and YES Bank..

The top losers include Vedanta, Hindalco Industries, Hindustan Unilever, UPL and Indiabulls Housing Finance.

The top BSE gainers are Greaves Cotton which is up 6.5 percent followed by L&T Infotech, Sadbhav Engineering, Kwality and Mindtree.

The top BSE losers include Godrej Agrovet, Reliance Naval, India Cements, Balrampur Chini and Balkrishna Industries.

From the BSE smallcap space, JP Power is down 8 percent while Rollatainers is down 5 percent.

Albert David, Greaves Cotton, Infosys and Info Edge are some of the stocks which hit new 52-week high this Tuesday morning.

On the other hand, 24 stocks have hit new 52-week low including eClerx Services, BGR Energy, Tata Communications and Unitech.

The breadth of the market favoured declines, with 510 stocks advancing, 1095 declining and 457 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 686 stocks advanced, 1184 declined and 81 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.