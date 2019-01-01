App
Last Updated : Jan 01, 2019 12:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: FMCG index trades lower led by HUL, Britannia, Colgate; Kolte-Patil Developers up 13%

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Benchmark indices continues to trade lower on Tuesday afternoon with Nifty is below 10,850 level.

The Sensex is down 83.90 points or 0.23% at 35984.43, while Nifty down 24.50 points or 0.23% at 10838.

HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, HDFC, Infosys and ITC ae the negative contributors to the Sensex.

Nifty PSU bank index was up 0.50 percent led by Bank of Baroda up 3%, Indian Bank up 2.4%, Oriental Bank up 1.2%, Union Bank up 1.5% and Canara Bank up 1.7%.

Kolte-Patil Developers shares surged 13.5 percent after rating agency CRISIL revised long term outlook on company's bank loan facilities.

Nifty FMCG index was down 0.50 percent led by HUL, United Breweries, United Spirits, GSK Consumer, Britannia, Colgate and Dabur India.

20 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like Gemini Communication, Hindustan Composites, Nagarjuna Oil Refinery, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company, Rolta, Raj Rayon Industries, Mcnally Bharat Engineering and MIC Electronics among others.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances with 924 stocks advancing and 699 declining while 434 remained unchanged. On the BSE,

1227 stocks advanced, 932 declined and 128 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Jan 1, 2019 12:26 pm

