D-Street Buzz: Financials continue to drag; SBI, YES Bank fall 3% each, Sun Pharma extends gains

Benchmark indices are in bear grip with Sensex down 453 points at 36,998 mark while the Nifty plunged 114 points and is trading at 10,932 level.

Banks continues to drag the markets. The top losers include YES Bank and State Bank of India which are down 3-4 percent followed by Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bank of Baroda, Federal Bank and HDFC Bank.

Nifty Financial Services shed over a percent dragged by Indiabulls Housing Finance, HDFC, PFC, Shriram Transport Finance, M&M Financial Services, Edelweiss Financial Services and HDFC Life Insurance.

The pharma index continues to outperform, up over 2 percent led by Sun Pharma which spiked over 5 percent followed by Piramal Enterprises, Divis Labs, Glenmark Pharma and Dr Reddy's Labs.

India VIX is down 3.56 percent and is trading at 16.24.

The top stocks which moved the most with respect to volumes on BSE include Lemon Tree Hotels, Whirlpool, Max India, JP Associates, JK Cement, LT Foods, Colgate, PNB Housing Finance and Sun Pharma Advanced among others.

The top Nifty50 gainers include Sun Pharma, Vedanta, JSW Steel, NTPC and Bharti Infratel while the top losers are Indiabulls Housing Finance, YES Bank, HDFC, State Bank of India and Axis Bank.

The most active stocks are YES Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Sun Pharma, ICICI Bank and HDFC.

Among the Nifty50 names, 20 stocks advanced while 30 declined.