App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2019 03:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Financials continue to drag; SBI, YES Bank fall 3% each, Sun Pharma extends gains

251 stocks hit new 52- week low on BSE including Indiabulls Housing Finance, Wockhardt, Jindal Steel & Power, Eris Lifesciences, Godrej Industries and JSW Steel among others.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1

Benchmark indices are in bear grip with Sensex down 453 points at 36,998 mark while the Nifty plunged 114 points and is trading at 10,932 level.

Banks continues to drag the markets. The top losers include YES Bank and State Bank of India which are down 3-4 percent followed by Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bank of Baroda, Federal Bank and HDFC Bank.

Nifty Financial Services shed over a percent dragged by Indiabulls Housing Finance, HDFC, PFC, Shriram Transport Finance, M&M Financial Services, Edelweiss Financial Services and HDFC Life Insurance.

Close

The pharma index continues to outperform, up over 2 percent led by Sun Pharma which spiked over 5 percent followed by Piramal Enterprises, Divis Labs, Glenmark Pharma and Dr Reddy's Labs.

related news

India VIX is down 3.56 percent and is trading at 16.24.

The top stocks which moved the most with respect to volumes on BSE include Lemon Tree Hotels, Whirlpool, Max India, JP Associates, JK Cement, LT Foods, Colgate, PNB Housing Finance and Sun Pharma Advanced among others.

The top Nifty50 gainers include Sun Pharma, Vedanta, JSW Steel, NTPC and Bharti Infratel while the top losers are Indiabulls Housing Finance, YES Bank, HDFC, State Bank of India and Axis Bank.

The most active stocks are YES Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Sun Pharma, ICICI Bank and HDFC.

Among the Nifty50 names, 20 stocks advanced while 30 declined.

251 stocks hit new 52- week low on BSE including Indiabulls Housing Finance, Wockhardt, Jindal Steel & Power, Eris Lifesciences, Godrej Industries and JSW Steel among others.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 29, 2019 03:19 pm

tags #Bank Nifty #Buzzing Stocks #Nifty #PSU Banks #Sensex

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.