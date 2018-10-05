D-Street Buzz: Excise duty cut hammers OMCs as HPCL, BPCL tank up to 20%; Pharma gains led by Sun Pharma

The Indian benchmark indices have managed to regain some lost ground but is still trading well into the red as the Nifty50 shed 99 points and is trading at 10,500 while the Sensex is down 197 points at 34,971.

At 9:50 hrs, Nifty energy since yesterday continues to be the biggest underperformer, down 4 percent dragged by Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation which are down 20 percent each after the government decided to cut excise duty on petrol and diesel.

Reliance Industries is trading lower by 1 percent while IOC and ONGC are down 10-14 percent.

Nifty Metal is down over 2 percent dragged by Hindalco Industries, Jindal Steel & Power and JSW Steel which are down 3 percent each followed by SAIL and Vedanta.

However, Nifty pharma is the outperforming sector, up 1.5 percent led by Divis Labs, Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's Labs, GSK Pharma, Lupin and Glenmark Pharma.

From the BSE midcap space, MRPL is down 8 percent while Central Bank of India, Emami and United Breweries are the other losers.

PG Electroplast, up 11 percent followed by Punjab Chemicals, IL&FS Engineering and A2Z Infra are the top gainers from the BSE smallcap space.

The top NSE gainers include names like Titan Company, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Eicher Motors, Sun Pharma and Bharti Infratel.

The top NSE losers are all OMCs led by HPCL, BPCL, GAIL India, Indian Oil Corporation and ONGC.

The most active stocks are HPCL, BPCL, IOC, Reliance Industries and GAIL India.

Monnet Ispat is one of the few stocks which hit new 52-week high this Friday morning.

On the other hand, 147 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like 8K Miles Software, Aban Offshore, Adani Ports, Bajaj Auto, Bombay Dyeing, BPCL, Castrol, CEAT, Emami, Engineers India, Godrej Industries, GAIL India, Hero MotoCorp, HPCL, Vodafone Idea, IGL, Indian Oil Corporation, Oberoi Realty, NIIT, MRF, Oil India, ONGC, Reliance Capital and Wockhardt among others.

The breadth of the market favoured declines, with 710 stocks advancing, 892 declining and 448 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 869 stocks advanced, 1012 declined and 81 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.