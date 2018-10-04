D-Street Buzz: Eicher Motors, Hero Moto shed 5-6% as Nifty auto loses traction; L&T top gainer

A day which we want to forget as it is a total carnage on Dalal Street. With rupee hitting fresh record low at 73.60 per dollar as US yields surge, the impact is severe on the Indian stock market. The Nifty 50 tanked 222 points and is trading at 10,635 while the Sensex has plunged 690 points at 35,285.

At 12:30 hrs, Nifty energy tanked over 4 percent dragged by Reliance Industries which is down 6 percent followed by BPCL, GAIL India, HPCL, Indian Oil Corporation and ONGC.

The midcap index shed 2 percent as stocks like Cholamandalam Investment, Apollo Hospitals, Berger Paints, Dewan Housing Finance, Jubilant Foodworks, Muthoot Finance, PAGE Industries and United Breweries traded lower.

From the auto space, Eicher Motors is down 6 percent followed by Hero MotoCorp which dipped 5 percent. The other losers include Bosch, TVS Motor and Bosch.

HDFC Bank along with IndusInd Bank are down 2 percent each while Kotak Mahindra Bank, RBL Bank and Federal Bank also traded in the red.

Despite rupee at record low, IT stocks continue to remain weak with loses from KPIT Tech, Tata Consultancy Services and Tech Mahindra which are down 3-5 percent followed by Infibeam Avenues and Infosys.

Among the pharma names the top losers are GSK Pharma, Lupin, Glenmark Pharma, Cadila Healthcare and Aurobindo Pharma.

Realty stocks are also underperforming dragged by Prestige Estates which shed 6 percent while Godrej Properties, Oberoi Realty, Phoenix Mills and Sobha are the other losers.

From the BSE midcap space, Central Bank of India is down 10 percent followed by PAGE Industries, Adani Power and Adani Transmission.

From the BSE smallcap space, IL&FS Engineering along with IL&FS Transport zoomed up to 20 percent followed by Bodal Chemicals.

The top NSE gainers include names like Bharti Infratel, Larsen & Toubro, YES Bank, Vedanta and Tata Steel.

The top NSE losers are Eicher Motors, Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finance and Hero MotoCorp.

The most active stocks are YES Bank, Reliance Industries, TCS, L&T and Axis Bank.

Adani Transmission and Monnet Ispat are some of the stocks which hit new 52-week high this Thursday afternoon.

On the other hand, 221 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like 8K Miles Software, Allcargo Logistics, Apollo Tyres, Arvind, Bharti Airtel, Bombay Dyeing, CEAT, Central Bank of India, Eicher Motors, Dish TV, DLF, Godrej Industries, Hero MotoCorp, Vodafone Idea, InterGlobe Aviation, Bharti Infratel, Maruti Suzuki India, Motherson Sumi Systems, MRF and Oberoi Realty among others.

The breadth of the market favoured declines, with 389 stocks advancing, 1324 declining and 350 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 623 stocks advanced, 1793 declined and 127 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.