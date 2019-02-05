D-Street Buzz: Dr Reddy's Labs, Titan jump 3% each; Tata Motors down 2%, Jubilant Food most active

The Indian stock market including the Nifty and the Sensex have been trading in the green in this afternoon session with the Nifty50 up 30 points, trading at 10941 while the Sensex gained 87 points and was trading at 36670 mark.

Media stocks along with the auto index have been able to keep the benchmark indices in the green led by Zee Media and Zee Entertainment which jumped 3-4 percent followed by INOX Leisure and PVR.

From the auto space, the top gainers were Bajaj Auto, Eicher Motors, Hero MotoCorp, Mahindra & Mahindra and Maruti Suzuki.

From the banking space, the top gainers were IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, State Bank of India and HDFC Bank.

Metal stocks were trading in the red led by Tata Steel, JSPL, NALCO, NMDC and Coal India.

Real estate stocks continued to trade on a weak note with loses from Indiabulls Real Estate, Phoenix Mills, Unitech and DLF.

The top gainers from NSE included Zee Entertainment, Titan Company, Dr Reddy's Labs, UPL and Bajaj Auto while the top losers included Bharti Infratel, Tata Motors, Coal India, Tata Steel and Indian Oil Corporation.

The most active stocks were Jubilant Foodworks, Titan Company, Reliance Industries, YES Bank and Reliance Capital.

Axis Bank, Divi's Laboratories, Titan Company and Aarti Industries have hit new 52-week high in this afternoon session.

287 stocks have hit new 52-week low on the NSE including names like Aban Offshore, ABG Shipyard, Adlabs Entertainment, Arvind, Dilip Buildcon, Empee Distilleries, Finolex Cables, Grasim Industries, IL&FS Transportation Networks, India Cements, Jain Irrigation Systems, PTC India Financial Services, MRF, Reliance Infrastructure, Sakthi Sugars, Suzlon Energy, Tata Global Beverages, Unitech and Zee Media Corporation among others.

The breadth of the market favoured the declines with 528 stocks advancing and 1211 declining while 318 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 772 stocks advanced, 1677 declined and 144 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.