D-Street Buzz: DLF tanks 6% as Nifty Realty underperforms; PSU banks gain, NIIT zooms 17%

Dalal Street has turned red in the afternoon session with Nifty shedding 37 points trading at 11,628 while the Sensex is down 88 points and is trading at 38,773.

Nifty Energy shed over half a percent dragged by HPCL which is down over 3 percent followed by BPCL, Indian Oil Corporation, Reliance Industries and GAIL India.

Realty stocks are also weak with loses from DLF which tanked over 6 percent. The stock witnessed spurt in volume by more than 2.33 times. The other losers are Godrej Properties and Unitech. However, Indiabulls Real Estate spiked 8 percent while Oberoi Realty, Sobha and Prestige Estates are the other gainers.

Selective PSU banks are trading in the green led by PNB, Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India, Indian Bank and Bank of India.

From the media space, the top gainers are INOX Leisure, DEN Networks, Zee Entertainment, Network18, TV18 Broadcast and PVR.

From the BSE midcap space, the top gainers are Motilal Oswal which jumped 6 percent followed by Indraprastha Gas, ABB, NBCC and Reliance Capital while the top losers are Godrej Properties, Torrent Pharma, Berger Paints and Max Financial Services.

From the BSE smallcap space, the top gainers are NIIT which zoomed 17 percent followed by HPL Electric, Dhanlaxmi Bank, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure and Tanla Solutions while the top losers are Adlabs Entertainment which is down 9 percent followed by Bharat Road Network and Balrampur Chini among others.

India VIX spiked 9.62 percent at 20.16 levels.

The top Nifty gainers include ONGC, NTPC, Mahindra & Mahindra, IndusInd Bank and Hindustan Unilever while Bajaj Finance, IOC, Adani Ports, Asian Paints and Cipla are the top losers.

The most active stocks are DLF, Indiabulls Housing, DHFL, YES Bank and Reliance Industries.

Bajaj Finance, Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), ICICI Lombard, Kajaria Ceramics, Karnataka Bank and SRF hit 52-week high on NSE.

Stocks to hit 52-week high on the NSE include Shoppers Stop, Petron Engineering, Reliance Communications, Lakshmi Energy, Mercator and Khaitan Electricals among others.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances as 882 stocks advanced and 807 declined while 403 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1,171 stocks advanced, 1,112 declined and 143 remained unchanged.

: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.