D-street Buzz: Cement stocks in focus as ACC up 13%; Midcap rises 1%, metal gains 2%

Indian indices continue their momentum on Tuesday as Sensex hitting fresh record high, while the Nifty also crossed the closing high and trading well above the 11,100 mark.

The Sensex is up 142.55 points at 36861, and the Nifty is up 45 points at 11,129.

Vedanta, Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, Grasim, UltraTech Cement, Hindalco and Lupin are the top gainer on the indices.

All sectoral indices are trading in the green, with maximum gains seen among metal and infrastructure names.

Midcaps and smallcaps have opened higher, both the index rising with 1 percent gain.

Shares of ACC are trading higher by 10 percent after the company reported good results for the June quarter.

Among the midcap, HUDCO, IDFC Bank, Cummins, Bharat Electronics, Ashok Leyland, Berger Paints, Aditya Birla Fashion, Ajanta Pharma are trading higher by 1-2 percent.

Maruti Suzuki, M&M, Tata Motors, Eicher Motors and Bosch are the top gainers in the auto sector.

The positive contributors for the Sensex are HDFC Bank, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Infosys and ITC.

Metal index is up nearly 2 percent as stocks like NALCO, Hindusthan Zinc, Hindalco, JSW Steel, JSPL, SAIL, Tata Steel and Vedanta are up 1-4 percent.

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 1235 stocks advancing, 372 declining and 442 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1379 stocks advanced, 447 declined and 89 remained unchanged.