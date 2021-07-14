MARKET NEWS

D-Street Buzz: BSE Smallcap index hits fresh record high

The Indian market was witnessing bouts of volatility as erasing the losses of early trade, market benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty turned green.

Moneycontrol News
July 14, 2021 / 01:10 PM IST

The BSE Smallcap index hit its fresh record high of 26,328.24 in intraday trade on July 14 with supports coming from a majority of components.

At 1250 hours, the smallcap index was 121 points, or 0.46 percent, up at 26,309 while the benchmark Sensex was at 52,942, up 172 points or 0.33 percent.

As many as 406 stocks in the index were in the green while 300 were in the red. Some 7 stocks were unchanged and 8 were not traded.

Track live market updates here

Mindtree, Tata Communications, Gujarat Fluorochemicals, Happiest Minds Technologies, Computer Age Management Services, Coforge and Tata Elxsi were the top contributors to the gains in the smallcap index.

The Indian market was witnessing bouts of volatility as erasing the losses of early trade, market benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty turned green with supports coming from IT majors such as Infosys, HCL Tech, TCS, Tech Mahindra.

More than 440 stocks, including ACC, Bombay Dyeing, Gujarat Fluorochemicals, Kitex Garments, IRCTC, Jindal Saw, Just Dial, Tata Communications and RITES, hit their 52-week highs on BSE.

Over 460 stocks, including Kitex Garments, Best Agrolife, Emami Realty, Weizmann, Aditya Vision and 5paisa Capital hit their upper circuits.
