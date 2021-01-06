MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

D-Street Buzz | BSE Midcap index scales fresh peak; over 400 stocks hit 52-week high

More than 400 stocks, including Asian Paints, HCL Tech, HDFC, Infosys, Sun Pharma, TCS, Tech Mahindra and Titan, hit their 52-week high on BSE.

Moneycontrol News
January 06, 2021 / 12:43 PM IST

Market barometer Sensex traded flat after hitting a fresh all-time high of 48,616.66 in the morning session.

The BSE Midcap index also hit its record high of 18859.67 in intraday trade. However, the BSE Smallcap index is still about 1,500 points below its all-time high of 20183.45, scaled on January 15, 2018.

More than 400 stocks, including Asian Paints, HCL Tech, HDFC, Infosys, Sun Pharma, TCS, Tech Mahindra and Titan, hit their 52-week high on BSE.

Jaiprakash Associates, Jain Irrigation Systems and Majesco were among the 400 stocks that hit their upper circuits on BSE.

Market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty traded flat but the mid and small-cap indices traded with decent gains.

Close

Related stories

At 1155 hours, BSE Sensex was at 48,373, down 65 points, or 0.13 percent while Nifty was at 14,192, down 7 points, or 0.05 percent.

The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices were 0.69 percent and 0.62 percent higher, respectively, at that time.

"The range of 14,200-14,250 can pose as a resistance patch for the Nifty. If we can keep above 14,250, we could travel to 14,350. Since we are in unchartered territory, traders should trade cautiously and update their stops on a continuous basis. 13,950-14,000 is good support," said Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments.

Bulls kept control in the calendar year 2020 with market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty gaining 15.75 percent and 14.90 percent, respectively.

Foreign institutional investors net bought more than Rs 1.6 lakh crore of Indian equities in 2020, including a record monthly inflow of over Rs 70,000 crore in November after the US elections.

Market analysts expect a double-digit rally in Nifty by the end of 2021 on the back of increased retail participation, favorable policies by the government, demand resumption and fresh foreign inflows.

However, Indian market valuations seem expensive as of now. Therefore, there are possibilities for the benchmark to consolidate.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #markets #Nifty #Sensex
first published: Jan 6, 2021 12:43 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | We are in no way inferior to Pfizer, says Bharat Biotech on backlash; World's biggest vaccination programme to begin, says PM Modi

Coronavirus Essential | We are in no way inferior to Pfizer, says Bharat Biotech on backlash; World's biggest vaccination programme to begin, says PM Modi

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.