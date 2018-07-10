D-Street Buzz: BSE Energy outshines with RIL up 2.8%; Ujjas Energy spikes 20%, leads smallcap rally

The Indian benchmark indices are trading on a positive note this Tuesday afternoon with the Nifty adding 83 points and is trading at 10,935 mark. The Sensex is trading higher by 269 points at 36,204.

At 14:18 hrs, the BSE smallcap index has outperformed the Sensex, up 1 percent led by stocks like Ujjas Energy which zoomed 19.93 percent, Sathavahana Ispat (12.24 percent), Bhagil (11.7 percent), Trident (11.44 percent) and Thirumalai Chemicals which added 10.95 percent.

The S&P BSE Energy index also Alphageo (India) which added close to 6 percent followed by Panama Petrochem (5.16 percent), Aegis Logistics (3.33 percent), Reliance Industries (2.75 percent), HOEC (2.1 percent) and Coal India which is up 2.08 percent.

Nifty realty is the outperforming sector which is up close to 2 percent led by stocks like DLF which jumped close to 4 percent followed by Indiabulls Real Estate, Oberoi Realty, Unitech, Godrej Properties and HDIL among others.

Nifty energy is up close to 2 percent as Reliance Industries jumped 2.5 percent in the afternoon trade, followed by GAIL India and NTPC.

From the metal space, Hindalco Industries, Jindal Steel & Power, NALCO and Tata Steel are up over 2 percent each which led to the index rise by over 1 percent..

Nifty PSU banks has also added over a percent led by Bank of Baroda which jumped 2 percent followed by Andhra Bank, Allahabad Bank, Bank of India, Oriental Bank of Commerce, State Bank of India and Union Bank of India.

The top gainers among Nifty constituents were GAIL India, Reliance Industries, Hindalco Industries, Tata Steel and UPL which are up between 2-3 percent in the afternoon trade.

The most actively traded stocks on the NSE are TCS, Reliance Industries, Shriram Transport Finance, HDFC Bank and Yes Bank.

Around 41 stocks have hit new 52-week high on BSE including names like ISL Consulting, Bharat Rasayan, Punjab Chemicals, Virgo Global and Electrosteel Steels among others.

106 stocks have hit new 52-week low on BSE including Bothra Metals which is down almost 20 percent followed by Blueblood Ventures, AGI Infra and Gayatri Highways among others.

Some of the top gainers include names like Trident which zoomed 10 percent while Sadbhav Engineering, NIIT, Shriram Transport and Praj Industries are the other gainers.

Asian Paints, Britannia Industries, Exide Industries, Hindustan Unilever and Tata Elxsi are some of the very few stocks that hit fresh 52-week high in the afternoon trade.

On the other hand, 54 stocks have hit new 52-week low including DEN Networks, Punj Lloyd, Hindustan Astronautics and Indian Overseas Bank among others.

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 1173 stocks advancing, 533 declining and 356 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1584 stocks advanced, 958 declined and 135 remained unchanged.

: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.