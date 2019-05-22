App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 22, 2019 11:28 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: OMCs gain led by BPCL & HPCL; ITC falls 2%, Kotak Bank at fresh 52-week high

The top Nifty gainers included BPCL, Sun Pharma, UPL, ICICI Bank and HDFC while the top losers are Indiabulls Housing Finance, Tech Mahindra, YES Bank and Adani Ports.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
Whatsapp

Ahead of the election results outcome on May 23, the Indian benchmark indices are trading on a positive note with Nifty50 up 16 points, trading at 11,725, while the Sensex added 111 points and is trading at 39,080.

Nifty Energy added close to a percent led by BPCL, HPCL, ONGC and Reliance Industries.

From the real estate space, the top gainers are Phoenix Mills, DLF, Godrej Properties and Indiabulls Real Estate.

Bank Nifty is also trading in the green with gains from ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank and Federal Bank.

related news

However, Nifty FMCG shed over a percent dragged by ITC which shed 2 percent followed by Hindustan Unilever, Jubilant Foodworks, United Breweries and United Spirits.

Selective media stocks are also trading in the red with loses from PVR, Zee Media, Zee Entertainment, TV Today Network, Sun TV Network, Hathway Cable, DEN Networks and Dish TV.

India VIX spiked 6.55 percent at 27.33 levels.

The top Nifty gainers included BPCL, Sun Pharma, UPL, ICICI Bank and HDFC while the top losers are Indiabulls Housing Finance, Tech Mahindra, YES Bank and Adani Ports.

The most active stocks were Just Dial, Indiabulls Housing Finance, State Bank of India, Reliance Industries and DHFL.

Kotak Mahindra Bank, HeidelbergCement India, Just Dial, City Union Bank and JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals have hit new 52-week high on NSE.

54 stocks hit new 52-week low on NSE including Mercator, Jubilant Lifesciences, Amara Raja Batteries, Sterlite Technologies, Fortis Healthcare and Vodafone Idea.

From the BSE, close to 100 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like Jubilant Life, Amara Raja Batteries, TV Today Network, Sterlite Tech, Fortis Health, Natco Pharma and Vodafone Idea among others.

The breadth of the market favoured the declines as 785 stocks advanced and 847 declined while 463 remained unchanged on the NSE. On the BSE, 959 stocks advanced, 1037 declined and 125 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
First Published on May 22, 2019 11:27 am

tags #BSE #Buzzing Stocks #Nifty #NSE #Sensex

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood review round-up: Quentin Tarantino wins ...

Mardaani 2: Amidst shooting, Rani Mukerji interacts with the Kota cops ...

ICC World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli and team jet off to England

Inshallah: Salman Khan feels he is a 'bundle of talent' in front of 'g ...

Jyotiraditya Scindia is a 'proud father' as son Mahanaryaman Scindia g ...

Cannes 2019: Sonam Kapoor oozes sensuality in a white Ralph and Russo ...

Street Dancer: A bare-bodied Varun Dhawan gives a sneak peek into the ...

Bharat: Salman Khan wants National Award for Katrina Kaif and not for ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Sunny Deol seems to feel the election heat

'I am Confused': Dissent in Congress Over EVM Tampering as Karnataka M ...

Asha Negi isn’t Too Keen on Working Again with Boyfriend Rithvik Dha ...

22-year-old Man Kills Father, Then Chops Body for Disposal in East Del ...

'Constitutional Travesty': EC Wants to Set New Precedent of 'Dark Secr ...

Sudirman Cup 2019: India Knocked Out from Group Stage After 3-0 Loss t ...

Fool of Low IQ: North Korea State Media Hits Out at 'Imbecile' Joe Bid ...

Iker Casillas' Wife Reveals She Has Ovarian Cancer 3 Weeks after His H ...

RJS Mains Exam 2019: Rajasthan Public Service Commission Declares Exam ...

Rajasthan RBSE 12th Arts Result 2019: Rajasthan to Out Class 12 Result ...

News18-Ipsos exit poll tips second term for Narendra Modi, 336 seats f ...

Lok Sabha elections 2019: ECI says EVMs safe and sealed, tampering all ...

Exit polls predict comfortable NDA win in 2019 Lok Sabha elections; Ne ...

Uttar Pradesh exit poll results 2019: BJP maintains edge in Uttar Prad ...

Exit polls indicate trend, not actual results, say experts

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex range-bound, Nifty holds 11,700 ahead of ...

Risk reward unfavourable for next 3-6 months; upbeat on cement space, ...

Brokerages bullish on Tech Mahindra post Q4 results

DLF shares surge on robust Q4 earnings

'Priyanka has a nose for detail, and Rahul is great with strategy': A ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Murder of PDP's Mohammad Jamal Bhat allegedly ...

Two French families who lost kin in Ethiopian Airlines crash sue Boein ...

Arjun Kapoor on India's Most Wanted, shooting for Panipat, and why que ...

French Open 2019: Arguments against using Hawkeye on clay are losing g ...

DHFL is no IL&FS yet, but it isn’t far from getting there unless a S ...

Brahmaputra dredging: Mega project is superficial answer to drainage c ...

What is fashion doing in a museum? Notes on the spectacle that is the ...

Apple updates MacBook Pro lineup with new keyboard, 9th Gen Intel proc ...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.