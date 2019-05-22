D-Street Buzz: OMCs gain led by BPCL & HPCL; ITC falls 2%, Kotak Bank at fresh 52-week high

Ahead of the election results outcome on May 23, the Indian benchmark indices are trading on a positive note with Nifty50 up 16 points, trading at 11,725, while the Sensex added 111 points and is trading at 39,080.

Nifty Energy added close to a percent led by BPCL, HPCL, ONGC and Reliance Industries.

From the real estate space, the top gainers are Phoenix Mills, DLF, Godrej Properties and Indiabulls Real Estate.

Bank Nifty is also trading in the green with gains from ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank and Federal Bank.

However, Nifty FMCG shed over a percent dragged by ITC which shed 2 percent followed by Hindustan Unilever, Jubilant Foodworks, United Breweries and United Spirits.

Selective media stocks are also trading in the red with loses from PVR, Zee Media, Zee Entertainment, TV Today Network, Sun TV Network, Hathway Cable, DEN Networks and Dish TV.

India VIX spiked 6.55 percent at 27.33 levels.

The top Nifty gainers included BPCL, Sun Pharma, UPL, ICICI Bank and HDFC while the top losers are Indiabulls Housing Finance, Tech Mahindra, YES Bank and Adani Ports.

The most active stocks were Just Dial, Indiabulls Housing Finance, State Bank of India, Reliance Industries and DHFL.

Kotak Mahindra Bank, HeidelbergCement India, Just Dial, City Union Bank and JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals have hit new 52-week high on NSE.

54 stocks hit new 52-week low on NSE including Mercator, Jubilant Lifesciences, Amara Raja Batteries, Sterlite Technologies, Fortis Healthcare and Vodafone Idea.

From the BSE, close to 100 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like Jubilant Life, Amara Raja Batteries, TV Today Network, Sterlite Tech, Fortis Health, Natco Pharma and Vodafone Idea among others.

The breadth of the market favoured the declines as 785 stocks advanced and 847 declined while 463 remained unchanged on the NSE. On the BSE, 959 stocks advanced, 1037 declined and 125 remained unchanged.

