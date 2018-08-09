D-Street Buzz: BoB, Union Bank spike 5% as Nifty PSU bank outshines; RIL hits record high

After hitting record highs in the morning trade, the Indian benchmark indices continues to trade strong with Sensex at 38,027, up 140 points while Nifty50 is trading at 11,474, up 25 points.

Nifty PSU bank jumped 3 percent in the afternoon trade led by stocks like Union Bank of India which spiked 5 percent while Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, Allahabad Bank, Canara Bank, Andhra Bank and State Bank of India are the other gainers.

Nifty realty continues to trade strong, up 2.5 percent with gains from DLF, HDIL, Indiabulls Real Estate, Sobha and Unitech.

Metal stocks are also shining with NALCO up 7 percent followed by Hindustan Copper, Hindalco Industries and Jindal Steel & Power.

ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Hindalco Industries, SBI and Coal India are the top gainers on the Nifty.



Share price of Selan Exploration Technology continues to trade higher, up 5 percent as investor Dolly Khanna has purchased over 1 lakh shares of the company. Bajaj Finance, Exide Industries, Reliance Industries, Page Industries, Havells India, HOEC, IPCA Labs, Info Edge, NELCO, Nestle India, Selan Exploration and VIP Industries are some of the stocks which have hit new 52-week high in the afternoon trade on NSE. The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 909 stocks advancing, 801 declining and 361 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1355 stocks advanced, 1245 declined and 128 remained unchanged. Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

The most active stocks include ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Axis Bank, Lupin and Reliance Industries.