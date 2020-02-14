App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 14, 2020 12:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Bharti Airtel, YES Bank jump 4-5%; SBI most active, IndusInd Bank drags

About 910 shares have advanced, 1208 shares declined, and 110 shares are unchanged.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1

The Indian equity market has erased all of its gains after the deadly coronavirus outbreak showed no sign of peaking after more than 5,000 new cases were reported by Chinese authorities.

Sensex is down 60.51 points or 0.15 percent at 41399.28, and the Nifty shed 18.70 points at 12156.

The BSE Power index shed close to 2 percent intraday on February 14 dragged by Adani Transmission, Power Grid, Reliance Infra and Tata Power shed 2-3 percent. The other losers included NTPC, NHPC, Siemens, Torrent Power and Kalpataru Power.

Selective FMCG stocks were trading in the red, the top losers being Godrej Industries which fell over 4 percent followed by ITC, United Spirits, Godrej Consumer, Britannia Industries and Dabur India.

Bank Nifty shed over half a percent dragged by IndusInd Bank which shed over 2 percent followed by RBL Bank, State Bank of India, HDFC bank and Axis Bank.

Telecom stocks are in focus after the Supreme Court directed telecom companies to pay sizeable amount of their statutory dues by Friday.

India VIX was up 1.50 percent and was trading at 13.57 level.

The top gainers from Nifty are YES Bank, Bharti Airtel, BPCL, Tata Motors and UPL while the top losers included Bharti Infratel, GAIL India, Power Grid, IndusInd Bank and Eicher Motors.

91 stocks hit new 52-week high on BSE including AstraZeneca, Orient Electric, Ipca Labs, Bharti Airtel, Deepak Nitrite, Granules India, Pidilite Industries, SRF, Divis Laboratories and Bajaj Finance among others.

120 stocks hit 52-week low on BSE including Engineers India, IndusInd Bank, Jyothy Labs and Punjab National Bank among others.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

First Published on Feb 14, 2020 12:16 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Nifty #Sensex

