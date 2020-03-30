App
Last Updated : Mar 30, 2020 12:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Banks under pressure after RBI nod for PSU bank merger; Tata Steel tanks 6%

Indian Bank, Bank of Baroda, J&K Bank shed over 3 percent each while Central Bank of India, State Bank of India, Union Bank of India and Punjab National Bank were the other losers.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1

The Indian stock market continues trading in the red following Asian peers but is off the day's low. Sensex is down 588.01 points or 1.97 percent at 29227.58, and the Nifty shed 160.30 points or 1.85 percent at 8499.95.

Among the sectors, Bank Nifty was down over 2 percent dragged by RBL Bank and YES Bank which shed over 4 percent each followed by HDFC Bank, Federal Bank, ICICI Bank, IDFC First Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

The Reserve Bank of India on March 28, 2020 said it has approved the amalgamation of Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India into Punjab National Bank, Syndicate Bank into Canara Bank, Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank into Union Bank of India and Allahabad Bank into Indian Bank. The scheme will come into force with effect from April 1, 2020 and all the branches of Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India will function as branches of PNB branches; Syndicate Bank branches into Canara Bank branches; Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank branches into Union Bank of India branches and Allahabad Bank branches into Indian Bank branches. Following the consolidation, there will be seven large public sector banks and five smaller ones. There were as many as 27 PSBs in 2017, according to a report by CNBC-TV18.

RBI's statement comes after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's clarification on March 26 that the mega bank consolidation plan was very much on track and would take effect from April 1.

Indian Bank, Bank of Baroda, J&K Bank shed over 3 percent each while Central Bank of India, State Bank of India, Union Bank of India and Punjab National Bank were the other losers.

Nifty has been seeing erratic swings in a broader range and we do not see this changing any time soon. The range for the next week could be 7,600-9,500 levels. While mostly sectoral indices are trading in line with the benchmark index, defensive viz. FMCG, pharma and IT are looking comparatively stronger. Considering the scenario, traders should limit their positions and prefer only hedged trades, said Ajit Mishra, VP - Research at Religare Broking.

Metal stocks are also under pressure with the index down over 2 percent dragged by Tata Steel, JSW Steel and Jindal Steel & Power which fell 4-6 percent followed by Ratnamani Metal, Vedanta and Hindalco Industries.

India VIX is up 2.97 percent at 72.48 level.

The top gainers are Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank, GAIL India, Cipla and BPCL while the top losers included Bajaj Finance, Eicher Motors, HDFC, JSW Steel and Tata Steel.

About 769 shares have advanced, 1087 shares declined, and 110 shares are unchanged.

First Published on Mar 30, 2020 12:08 pm

