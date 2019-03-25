D-Street Buzz: Banks take a beating, metals drag; Arvind Fashions jumps 8%

Following weak global cues amid fear of US recession, the Indian benchmark indices are trading deep in the red with Nifty down 103 points, trading at 11,353 whereas Sensex has fallen 357 points, trading at 37,807.

Bank Nifty is down over 1 percent dragged by Bank of Baroda, Kotak Mahindra Bank, PNB, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Axis Bank and YES Bank.

From the PSU banking space, the top losers are Indian Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Syndicate Bank and IDBI Bank.

Metal stocks are also trading in the red with losses from Hindalco Industries and Jindal Steel & Power which are down 3 percent each followed by JSW Steel, SAIL, Tata Steel and Vedanta.

From the real estate space, the top losers are Indiabulls Real Estate, Unitech, DLF, Godrej Properties, Prestige Estates and Oberoi Realty.

Nifty PSE is, however, trading in the green led by PFC, BPCL, HPCL, IOC, Oil India and REC.

The top Nifty gainers include IOC, BPCL, ONGC, Zee Entertainment and Coal India while the top losers included Hindalco, JSW Steel, Vedanta, Tata Steel and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

The most active stocks are Arvind Fashion that jumped 6 percent followed by Reliance Industries, Maruti Suzuki, Just Dial and YES Bank.

Arvind Fashions, Spacenet Enterprises, Jai Balaji Industries and Bil Energy Systems have hit 52-week high on NSE while Alkem Laboratories, Igarashi Motors, Lakshmi Energy, Simplex Projects and Genesys International have hit 52-week low.

The breadth of the market favoured the declines with 306 stocks advancing and 1,281 declining while 489 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 399 stocks advanced, 1,208 declined and 77 remained unchanged.

