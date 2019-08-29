App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2019 01:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Banks take a beating led by SBI, YES Bank; Sun Pharma jumps 5%, Tata Motors drags

Among the Nifty50 names, 18 stocks advanced while 32 declined.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1

Benchmark indices continues to trade deep into the red with Sensex down 308 points at 37,143 mark while the Nifty is down 81 points and is trading at 10,964 level.

The PSU Bank index is down over 2 percent dragged by State Bank of India, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, IDBI Bank, Indian Bank and Punjab National Bank.

The other losers from the banking space are ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, YES Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Close

Selective media stocks are trading in the red, the top losers are DEN Network, Dish TV, Network18, PVR, TV Today and Zee Media among others.

related news

However, Nifty Pharma added over a percent led by Sun Pharma which jumped close to 5 percent followed by Divis Labs, Piramal Enterprises and Glenmark Pharma.

India VIX is up 0.83 percent and is trading at 16.98.

The top Nifty50 gainers include Sun Pharma, Vedanta, JSW Steel, Eicher Motors and Bharti Infratel while the top losers are Indiabulls Housing Finance, YES Bank, Tata Motors, State Bank of India and Mahindra & Mahindra.

The most active stocks are YES Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Sun Pharma, ICICI Bank and HDFC.

Among the Nifty50 names, 18 stocks advanced while 32 declined.

202 stocks hit new 52- week low on BSE including Indiabulls Housing Finance, Wockhardt, Jindal Steel & Power, Eris Lifesciences, Godrej Industries and JSW Steel among others.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 29, 2019 01:48 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Nifty #Sensex

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.