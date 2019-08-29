D-Street Buzz: Banks take a beating led by SBI, YES Bank; Sun Pharma jumps 5%, Tata Motors drags

Benchmark indices continues to trade deep into the red with Sensex down 308 points at 37,143 mark while the Nifty is down 81 points and is trading at 10,964 level.

The PSU Bank index is down over 2 percent dragged by State Bank of India, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, IDBI Bank, Indian Bank and Punjab National Bank.

The other losers from the banking space are ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, YES Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Selective media stocks are trading in the red, the top losers are DEN Network, Dish TV, Network18, PVR, TV Today and Zee Media among others.

However, Nifty Pharma added over a percent led by Sun Pharma which jumped close to 5 percent followed by Divis Labs, Piramal Enterprises and Glenmark Pharma.

India VIX is up 0.83 percent and is trading at 16.98.

The top Nifty50 gainers include Sun Pharma, Vedanta, JSW Steel, Eicher Motors and Bharti Infratel while the top losers are Indiabulls Housing Finance, YES Bank, Tata Motors, State Bank of India and Mahindra & Mahindra.

The most active stocks are YES Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Sun Pharma, ICICI Bank and HDFC.

Among the Nifty50 names, 18 stocks advanced while 32 declined.