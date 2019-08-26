App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 26, 2019 03:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Banks, realty stocks rally led by SBI, Oberoi Realty; HDFC twins jump 4-5%

India VIX is down 3.11 percent and is trading at 16.81.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1

Benchmark indices have zoomed close to 2 percent following Finance Minister's slew of measures to give a fillip to investor sentiment and boost the economy and hopes to renewed trade talks between the US and China.

Sensex zoomed 704 points at 37,405 mark while the Nifty spiked 200 points and is trading at 11,029 level.

Banking index including Bank Nifty and the PSU banking index jumped over 3 percent each. The top gainers included HDFC Bank, State Bank of India and ICICI Bank which spiked 3-4 percent each, followed by YES Bank, RBL Bank, IDBI Bank, Central Bank of India, OBC, Indian Bank and Bank of India.

Close

The realty index also added over 3 percent led by Indiabulls Real Estate, DLF, Oberoi Realty, Sobha and Prestige Estates.

From the midcap space, the top gainers are Reliance Infra, IDBI Bank, DHFL, ICICI Securities, Central Bank of India and Indian Bank while the top gainers from the smallcap space are V2 Retail, IFB Agro, Swan Energy, Minda Corp and Subros among others.

The top Nifty50 gainers include YES Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, HDFC, Adani Ports and Bajaj Finance while the top losers are Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Vedanta, Sun Pharma and Hero MotoCorp.

The most active stocks are State Bank of India, Indiabulls Housing, YES Bank, HDFC Bank, YES Bank and HDFC.

Among the Nifty50 names, 37 stocks advanced while 13 declined. On the BSE, 1674 stocks advanced, 769 declined and 130 remained unchanged.

First Published on Aug 26, 2019 03:16 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

