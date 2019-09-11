D-Street Buzz: Banks rally led by YES Bank; Tata Motors spikes, JK Paper zooms 15%

Benchmark indices are trading at the high point of the day with Sensex up 160 points at 37,306 mark while the Nifty gained 40 points and is trading at 11,043 level.

Nifty PSU Bank along with realty and the auto sectors jumped over 3 percent each.

The top gainers from the PSU banking space included Union Bank of India, OBC, Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Canara Bank, State Bank of India and Syndicate Bank.

From the auto space, the top gainers included Tata Motors which spiked over 8 percent followed by Eicher Motors, Tata Motors DVR, Maruti Suzuki, TVS Motor Company, Bajaj Auto, Bharat Forge and Mahindra & Mahindra among others.

The real estate stocks are were buzzing included Godrej Properties, DLF, Oberoi Realty, Sunteck Realty, Indiabulls Real Estate and Prestige Estates.

Metal stocks continue to shine led by JSPL which zoomed 10 percent followed by Jindal Stainless, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, SAIL, Vedanta, Welspun Corp and Hindustan Copper among others.

From the BSE midcap space, the top gainers included Wockhardt, JSPL, GMR Infra and Oberoi Realty while the top losers included L&T Infotech, 3M India, Tata Global Beverage and Muthoot Finance.

JK Paper jumped over 15 percent, the stock witnessed spurt in volume by more than 10.02 times.

IT stocks continue to drag, the top losers are Wipro, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Infosys, TCS, Mindtree and Oracle Financial Services.

India VIX is down 2.33 percent and is trading at 15.48.

The top Nifty50 gainers include YES Bank, Tata Motors, Eicher Motors, Tata Steel ad Maruti Suzuki while the top losers are Wipro, GAIL India, HCL Tech, Zee Entertainment and UPL.

The most active stocks were Maruti Suzuki, YES Bank, Tata Motors, HDFC Bank and HDFC.

Among the Nifty50 names, 29 stocks advanced while 20 declined.

Vinati Organics, PI Industries, Petronet LNG, Bata India, CESC, MCX India and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd hit new 52- week high on the BSE.