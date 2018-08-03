D-Street Buzz: Banks rally with Axis Bank, PNB adding 3-5%; INOX Leisure zooms 15%, Dabur hits new 52-week high

The Indian benchmark indices continues to remain strong this Friday afternoon and has extended its morning gains with the Sensex trading higher by 344 points at 37,509 while the Nifty has jumped 98 points and is trading at 11,341.

Bank Nifty is up 1 percent led by stocks like Axis Bank which jumped 3 percent followed by ICICI Bank, IDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Yes Bank.

PSU banks are also up led by Punjab National Bank which spiked close to 5 percent followed by State Bank of India, Syndicate Bank, Allahabad Bank, Andhra Bank and Bank of India.

Media stocks are also buzzing in the afternoon trade with INOX Leisure jumping 15 percent while PVR is up 8 percent. Hathway Cable, Den Networks and EROS International Media are the other gainers.

The top gainers among Nifty constituents are Indiabulls Housing Finance which jumped close to 6 percent followed by Axis Bank, Lupin, Vedanta and Yes Bank.

The most actively traded stocks on the NSE are Indiabulls Housing Finance, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Jet Airways and Axis Bank.

From the BSE smallcap space, Xchanging Solutions zoomed 20 percent while Venkys, Hindustan Composites, INOX Leisure and DFM Foods are the top gainers.

Some of the top BSE gainers include names like INOX Leisure which zoomed 14 percent followed by VIP Industries, Delta Corp, PVR and Torrent Pharma.

33 stocks have hit fresh 52-week high including Abbott India, Dabur India, Bharat Financial Inclusion, GSK Pharma, IndusInd Bank, Torrent Pharma, NELCO, Page Industries and Whirlpool are some of the stocks which have hit new 52-week high in the afternoon trade.

On the other hand, 26 stocks have hit fresh 52-week low including Gammon Infra and JBF Industries among others.

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 1267 stocks advancing, 474 declining and 325 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1752 stocks advanced, 844 declined and 135 remained unchanged.

