Last Updated : Mar 28, 2019 03:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Banks race ahead as ICICI Bank hits record high; Zee Ent spikes 4%

ICICI Bank, Bata India, Karnataka Bank, State Bank of India, Capri Global, JB Chemicals, Muthoot Finance, Pidilite Industries, RBL Bank, Titan Company and Spacenet Enterprises have hit 52-week high on NSE.

Dalal Street is witnessing some handsome gains as the Nifty50 has jumped 92 points, trading at 11,537 and Sensex has added 312 points, trading at 38,445.

Nifty PSU Bank is the top performer, up close to 3 percent led by gains from Bank of Baroda that has jumped 5 percent followed by IDBI Bank, State Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Indian Bank, Syndicate Bank, Union Bank of India and Bank of India.

ICICI Bank gained close to 2 percent while HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and RBL Bank are the other gainers.

Media stocks continue to trade higher led by Dish TV that added 6 percent followed by Zee Entertainment, INOX Leisure, PVR, EROS International Media, Network18 and Sun TV Network.

From the oil & gas space, the top gainers are HPCL and BPCL that added 2-3 percent followed by Reliance Industries and Indian Oil Corporation.

From the IT space, the top performers are HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys.

The top Nifty gainers include Indiabulls Housing Finance that spiked 5 percent followed by Zee Entertainment, Adani Ports, HPCL and HCL Tech while ONGC, Hindalco Industries, Power Grid, Dr Reddy's Labs and Bajaj Auto traded in the red.

The most active stocks are State Bank of India, YES Bank, DHFL, Reliance Industries and Indiabulls Housing Finance.

On the other hand, Hero MotoCorp, Vodafone Idea, Mcnally Bharat Engineering and Gemini Communication have hit a 52-week low.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances with 1111 stocks advancing and 603 declining while 373 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1,566 stocks advanced, 978 declined and 165 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Mar 28, 2019 03:18 pm

