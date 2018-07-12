D-Street Buzz: Bank, oil & gas stocks rally led by Bank of Baroda, HPCL; RIL hits record high, Adani Power spikes 12%

The Indian benchmark indices are trading on a positive note this Thursday morning with the Nifty jumping 78 points and is trading above the 11,000 mark while the Sensex is trading higher by 257 points at 36,522, reaching a new record high.

At 10:00 hrs, the Energy index outperformed the broader indices and is trading higher by close to 2 percent. From the BSE, HPCL and BPCL added 3-4 percent while IOC, MRPL, Chennai Petroleum Corporation added over 2 percent each. Reliance Industries is trading higher by over 2 percent.

PSU banks are also buzzing in the morning trade led by Bank of Baroda which jumped 2 percent followed by State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Allahabad Bank and Union Bank of India among others.

HDFC Bank up over 1 percent has hit fresh 52-week high while ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank and Yes Bank are all trading higher.

However, Nifty IT underperformed with Infosys down over 1 percent followed by Mindtree and Tata Elxsi.

The top gainers among Nifty constituents were HPCL, IOC, BPCL, Dr Reddy's Labs and HCL Technologies which added 2-4 percent.

The most actively traded stocks on the NSE are TCS, Reliance Industries, HCL Tech, Infosys and Dr Reddy's Labs.

The top losers included names like Bharti Infratel, Infosys, Wipro, Vedanta and Tata Motors.

Some of the top BSE gainers include names like Adani Power which zoomed 12 percent while Adani Enterprises, EROS International Media, IDBI and Godrej Consumer Products added 5-7 percent.

The top losers are Bharti Infratel, Infosys, Tata Power, PC Jeweller and Adani Power.

Berger Paints, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Jubilant Foodworks, Kotak Mahindra Bank, KPIT Tech, Mphasis and Reliance Industries are some of the very few stocks that hit fresh 52-week high in the morning trade.

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 1149 stocks advancing, 421 declining and 481 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1293 stocks advanced, 525 declined and 92 remained unchanged.

