Last Updated : Aug 27, 2018 03:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Banks, metals shine as bulls run amok led by ICICI Bank & Hindalco; Adani Transmission zooms 20%

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 1007 stocks advancing, 730 declining and 351 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1483 stocks advanced, 1214 declined and 197 remained unchanged.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1

The Indian market has extended the earlier gains with the Sensex and Nifty hitting new record highs. The Nifty50 jumped 137 points and is trading at 11,694 while the Sensex zoomed 457 points at 38,709.

Banking stocks continues to rally the most with the PSU bank index adding 2.5 percent led by State Bank of India which is up close to 3 percent followed by Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Bank of India, Punjab National Bank and Union Bank of India.

From the auto space, Ashok Leyland added 2 percent while TVS Motor Company gained 3 percent.

Nifty IT is also up in the afternoon trade with Infosys adding 2.5 percent followed by Mindtree, Tech Mahindra and Wipro.

From the private banking space, ICICI BankYES BankKotak Mahindra Bank, RBL Bank, IndusInd Bank and Axis Bank are the top performers.

Nifty metal index has also added over a percent led by MOIL which jumped 8 percent while Jindal Steel & Power and Hindalco Industries  added 2-3 percent each. These are followed by NALCO, NMDC, SAIL and Tata Steel.

Hindalco Industries, ICICI Bank, Power Grid, State Bank of India and Tech Mahindra are the top gainers on the Nifty.

The most active stocks include ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank.

The top BSE gainers are Adani Transmission which spiked 20 percent while Shopper Stop, MOIL, Jindal Saw and Wabco India are the other gainers.

59 stocks are trading at new 52-week high including names like Axis BankBajaj Finance, Dabur India, Divis Labs, GSK Pharma, Glenmark Pharma, Havells India, JSW Steel, Reliance Industries, Mphasis and VIP Industries among others.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Aug 27, 2018 03:13 pm

