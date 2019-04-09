D-Street Buzz: Banks gain led by YES Bank, ICICI Bank; HDFC hits fresh 52-week high

Dalal Street has turned positive and is trading at the high point of the day with Nifty up 46 points trading at 11,650 while the Sensex gained 168 points and is trading at 38,868.

Nifty PSU Bank is the outperforming sector, up over 1 percent led by Canara Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Syndicate Bank, PNB, State Bank of India and Bank of Baroda.

Realty stocks are also buzzing led by Indiabulls Real Estate which zoomed 12 percent followed by DLF, Prestige Estates, Brigade Enterprises and Sobha.

From the pharma space, the top gainers are Sun Pharma, Divis Labs, Cipla and Lupin.

Wipro, TCS, Mindtree and HCL Tech from the IT space are the top gainers.

Infra stocks continue to remain weak with loses from Bharti Airtel, BHEL, Interglobe Aviation, Engineers India, NBCC, NCC, Reliance Power, Vodafone Idea and NHPC.

India VIX is up 1.89 percent at 20.33 levels.

The top Nifty gainers include YES Bank, Wipro, Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors and ICICI Bank while Indiabulls Housing, Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, and Dr Redddy's Labs are the top losers.

The most active stocks are Indiabulls Housing, Reliance Industries, YES Bank, State Bank of India and Tata Motors.

HDFC, Merck, ICICI Lombard, Seamec and Spacenet Enterprises hit 52-week high on NSE while Reliance Communications, Sterlite Technologies, KSS, Mercator and Shoppers Stop hit new 52-week low.

The breadth of the market favoured the declines as 724 stocks advanced and 996 declined while 364 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1,042 stocks advanced, 1,358 declined and 168 remained unchanged.

