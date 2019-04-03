D-Street Buzz: Banks gain led by BoB, IndusInd Bank; Tata Motors up 2%, Godrej Prop at new 52-week high

Amid positive Asian cues, the Indian benchmark indices are trading on a positive note with Nifty hitting record high, trading at 11,751, up 38 points while the Sensex has added 177 points and is trading at 39,234.

Bank Nifty added half a percent led by Bank of Baroda, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and YES Bank. HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank added half a percent each.

Among the real estate names, the top gainers are Godrej Properties which is up over 3 percent followed by DLF and Prestige Estates.

Selective metal stocks are also buzzing with gains from JSW Steel, Tata Steel, SAIL, NALCO, Jindal Stainless and Hindustan Zinc.

However, IT stocks are trading on a negative note with loses from Infosys, Tech Mahindra and Wipro.

The top Nifty gainers include Indiabulls Housing Finance, Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank, HDFC and Bharti Airtel while BPCL, Eicher Motors, Infosys, Tech Mahindra and Britannia Industries are the top losers.

The most active stocks are Tata Motors, Indiabulls Housing, YES Bank, State Bank of India and TCS.

Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Godrej Properties, Asian Paints, Muthoot Finance, Pidilite Industries and Varun Beverages hit 52-week high on NSE while Vodafone Idea and Reliance Communications have hit new 52- week low.

The breadth of the market favoured the declines as 1,041 stocks advanced and 499 declined while 520 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 998 stocks advanced, 450 declined and 82 remained unchanged.

