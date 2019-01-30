D-Street Buzz: Banks gain led by Axis Bank, ICICI Bank; Tata Steel jumps 3%, DHFL extends losses

The Indian benchmark indices have been trading on a flat to negative note in this Wednesday afternoon session with the Nifty50 trading lower by 10 points, trading at 10642 while the Sensex was up 27 points and was trading at 35619 mark.

Banking stocks were trading in the green led by Axis Bank which jumped 4 percent while ICICI Bank added 3 percent. The other gainers were RBL Bank, State Bank of India, Syndicate Bank and Central Bank of India.

Selective metal stocks were trading in the green led by Tata Steel, Hindalco Industries, NMDC, Hindustan Copper and Hindustan Zinc.

FMCG stocks were down with Godrej Consumer which fell close to 7 percent as brokerage houses cut their earnings estimates after company's weak set of earnings for the quarter ended December 2018.

The other losers were Godrej Industries, Hinduatan Unilever, ITC, Tata Global Beverage, United Breweries and United Spirits.

The top gainers from NSE included Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel and HCL Tech while the top losers included Indiabulls Housing Finance which was down 4 percent followed by Bharti Infratel, JSW Steel, HPCL and Indian Oil Corporation.

The most active stocks were Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, YES Bank, DHFL and Bajaj Finance.

DHFL was down over 6 percent after Cobrapost accused the company of siphoning off Rs 31,000 crore of loans, despite management clarification.

From the BSE midcap space, the top gainers were JSW Energy which added 3 percent followed by Adani Power, Mphasis and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail. The top losers were DHFL, Godrej Industries, Tata Power and LIC Housing Finance.

The top BSE smallcap gainers were Uniply Industries, Zee Learn and Graphite India while the top losers were LEEL Electricals, KDDL and Linde India.

Axis Bank, Spacenet Enterprises, Wipro and Aarti Industries have hit new 52-week high in this afternoon session.

149 stocks have hit new 52-week low on the NSE including names like Sri Adhikari Brothers, Auto Corp, DHFL, IL&FS Transport, Punj Lloyd, Rolta India, Jyoti Structures, Orchid Pharma, Unitech, JSW Steel, Tata Coffee, Mercator and Dilip Buildcon among others.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances with 928 stocks advancing and 737 declining while 392 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1183 stocks advanced, 1002 declined and 150 remained unchanged.

