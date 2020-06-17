App
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2020 10:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz | Banking stocks tumble; Kotak Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, SBI top losers

Equity benchmarks were on a shaky pitch despite positive global cues. Power and banking stocks such as HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, NTPC and Power Grid were among the top drags.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Most banking stocks traded in the negative in early trade on June 17, keeping their sectoral indices in the red.

Shares of Bandhan Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, State Bank of India and ICICI Bank declined over a percent each while those of Bank of Baroda, Federal Bank and Punjab National Bank declined up to a percentage point.

The Nifty Bank index was 0.74 percent down at 20,145 around 09:30 hours, while the Nifty Private Bank index and PSU Bank index were 0.58 percent and 0.75 percent down at that time.

Equity benchmarks were on a shaky pitch despite positive global cues. Power and banking stocks such as HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, NTPC and Power Grid were among the top drags while IT and auto majors such as Maruti and Tech Mahindra were among the top support.

First Published on Jun 17, 2020 10:05 am

Delhi to reduce COVID-19 testing price to Rs 2,000-2,500: Report

What is dexamethasone? The life-saving drug which is being termed as a 'breakthrough' in treating COVID-19

COVID-19 crisis| Only 35% of Delhi's lab capacity for tests being utilised: ICMR

Coronavirus in India: COVID-19 cases climb to 3.4 lakh; death toll nears 10,000

Coronavirus pandemic | USFDA revokes emergency use status of hydroxychloroquine drug touted by Trump for COVID-19

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA approval to market generic version of Deferasirox tablets

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.