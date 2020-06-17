D-Street Buzz | Banking stocks tumble; Kotak Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, SBI top losers

Most banking stocks traded in the negative in early trade on June 17, keeping their sectoral indices in the red.

Shares of Bandhan Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, State Bank of India and ICICI Bank declined over a percent each while those of Bank of Baroda, Federal Bank and Punjab National Bank declined up to a percentage point.

The Nifty Bank index was 0.74 percent down at 20,145 around 09:30 hours, while the Nifty Private Bank index and PSU Bank index were 0.58 percent and 0.75 percent down at that time.

Equity benchmarks were on a shaky pitch despite positive global cues. Power and banking stocks such as HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, NTPC and Power Grid were among the top drags while IT and auto majors such as Maruti and Tech Mahindra were among the top support.