App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 03, 2020 02:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Banking stocks plunge; shares of RBL Bank, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank crack up to 15%

As per a report by CNBC-TV18, Moody's expects a deterioration in banks' asset quality due to disruption in economic activity from the coronavirus outbreak.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Most Bank stocks suffered strong losses in intraday trade on BSE on April 3 after global brokerage Moody's Investors Service changed the outlook for the banking system to negative from stable, underscoring the negative impact due to disruptions caused by the outbreak of COVID-19.

As per a report by CNBC-TV18, Moody's expects a deterioration in banks' asset quality due to disruption in economic activity from the coronavirus outbreak.

Stating that asset quality will deteriorate, Moody's said a sharp decline in economic activity and a rise in unemployment will lead to a deterioration of household and corporate finances, which in turn will result in increases in delinquencies.

Close

around 14:40 hours IST, Nifty Bank index was down over 5 percent, with shares of RBL Bank, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank and Bandhan Bank among top losers, falling between 7-15 percent.

related news

Capture

Mihir Vora - Chief Investment Officer - Max Life Insurance said in an interview with CNBC-TV18 that because of the prolonged lockdown there are fears that the retail and SME loan might start turning a bit sour so the concerns that there may be a rise in NPAs are keeping the financial stocks under pressure.

Many brokerages have highlighted that the lockdown of the domestic and global economies due to the COVID-19 threat will have a meaningful impact on banks’ loan-book growth.

"We have factored a lockdown of 30-45 days in our revised estimates and cut individual banks’ loan growth in FY21 by 3-5 percent and taken deterioration in asset quality. Our earnings revisions are down between 10 percent and 35 percent," said brokerage firm Phillip Capital.

The uncertain outlook and the country-wide lockdown has made banks vulnerable to a new leg of asset-quality crisis, with the most uncertain part being the lockdown period and the time that the economy would take to return to normalcy.

"We believe the impact on asset quality would be the least for HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and DCB Bank, but it would be relatively high for IndusInd Bank," Phillip Capital said.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 3, 2020 02:53 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Nifty Bank

most popular

COVID-19 | How China’s vaccine hunt will further impact India’s Northeast

COVID-19 | How China’s vaccine hunt will further impact India’s Northeast

They all retired before they hit 40. Then this happened.

They all retired before they hit 40. Then this happened.

COVID-19 | World Bank fast tracks $1 billion support for India

COVID-19 | World Bank fast tracks $1 billion support for India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.