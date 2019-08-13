App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2019 03:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Banking stocks plunge led by YES Bank; Auto stocks crash

India VIX zoomed 11.80 percent and is trading at 17.72 levels.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian benchmark indices have plunged over 1.5 percent in this afternoon session with Nifty tanking 183 points and is trading at 10926 while the Sensex crashed 619 points and is trading at 36,962 mark.

Nifty Auto along with the infra sector are down over 3 percent. The top losers afrom the auto space are Motherson Sumi Systems, Bharat Forge, M&M , Maruti Suzuki, Eicher Motors, Bosch and Ashok Layland.

The top losers from the infra space are BHEL which tanked 11 percent followed by Bharti Airtel, IRB Infra, L&T, NTPC and Reliance Infra.

Close

From the PSU Banking space, the top losers are Indian Bank, SBI, OBC, Union Bank of India, Central Bank, Bank of India and Canara Bank. The other losers include HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, YEDS Bank and RBL Bank.

related news

India VIX zoomed 11.80 percent and is trading at 17.72 levels.

Indiabulls Housing and Reliance Industries along with Sun Pharma, GAIL India and Power Grid are the top gainers from the Nifty50 index. The top losers are YES Bank, M&M, Bajaj Finance, UPL and Bajaj Finserv.

The most active stocks are Reliance Industries, Indiabulls Housing, YES Bank, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank.

The breadth of the market favoured the declines with 531 stocks advancing while 1231 stocks declining and 343 remained unchanged.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 13, 2019 03:23 pm

tags #Market Edge

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.