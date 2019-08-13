D-Street Buzz: Banking stocks plunge led by YES Bank; Auto stocks crash

The Indian benchmark indices have plunged over 1.5 percent in this afternoon session with Nifty tanking 183 points and is trading at 10926 while the Sensex crashed 619 points and is trading at 36,962 mark.

Nifty Auto along with the infra sector are down over 3 percent. The top losers afrom the auto space are Motherson Sumi Systems, Bharat Forge, M&M , Maruti Suzuki, Eicher Motors, Bosch and Ashok Layland.

The top losers from the infra space are BHEL which tanked 11 percent followed by Bharti Airtel, IRB Infra, L&T, NTPC and Reliance Infra.

From the PSU Banking space, the top losers are Indian Bank, SBI, OBC, Union Bank of India, Central Bank, Bank of India and Canara Bank. The other losers include HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, YEDS Bank and RBL Bank.

India VIX zoomed 11.80 percent and is trading at 17.72 levels.

Indiabulls Housing and Reliance Industries along with Sun Pharma, GAIL India and Power Grid are the top gainers from the Nifty50 index. The top losers are YES Bank, M&M, Bajaj Finance, UPL and Bajaj Finserv.

The most active stocks are Reliance Industries, Indiabulls Housing, YES Bank, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank.