D-Street Buzz: Banking stocks gain with SBI, ICICI Bank up 2-3%; JP Power zooms, Whirlpool hits new 52-week high

Moneycontrol News

The Indian market hit fresh record highs in morning trade with Sensex rallying over 200 points to hit a record high of 37,791 while Nifty rose above 10,400 for the first time to hit a lifetime high of 11,423.

The Sensex continues to trade strong, up 184 points at 37,740 while the Nifty is up 40 points at 11, 400 in the afternoon trade.

The Nifty PSU bank gained nearly 2 percent led by State Bank of India and Punjab National Bank which jumped 2 percent each followed by Bank of Baroda, Allahabad Bank, Andhra Bank, Canara Bank, Bank of India, OBC and Union Bank of India.

Metal stocks continues to buzz this Monday afternoon with a gains of 1 percent led by Jindal Steel & Power, Tata Steel, Vedanta, Nalco, Hindustan Zinc, Coal India and Hindalco Industries.

From the private banking space, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank spiked over 3 percent each while YES Bank added a percent.

From the BSE smallcap space, JP Power zoomed 16 percent while Xchanging Solutions, Sarla Poly and Ruchira Papers are the other gainers.

The top NSE gainers included Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, UPL, State Bank of India and Bharti Airtel which added 2-3 percent.

The most active stocks are HDFC AMC, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India and Punjab National Bank.

The top BSE gainers are Trident which zoomed 10 percent followed by IDFC, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, IOB and TIME Technoplast.

The top losers include names like Laurus Labs, PI Industries, Suzlon Energy, Mahindra Lifespace and Shipping Corporation of India.

42 stocks have hit new 52-week high in the afternoon trade including names like AB Fashion, GAIL India, Havells India, GSK Pharma, NIIT Tech and Whirlpool among others.

On the other hand, 31 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like Amtek Auto, Gammon India and Lanco Infra among others.

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 1088 stocks advancing, 644 declining and 349 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1560 stocks advanced, 959 declined and 151 remained unchanged.