Last Updated : Mar 05, 2019 04:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Banking stocks close on bullish note led by PNB; smallcap index jumps 3%, Suzlon zooms 25%

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
It is a strong close for benchmark indices on first day of the week as market was shut on Monday on account of Mahashivratri.

The Sensex was up 378.73 points at 36442.54, while Nifty was up 124.00 points at 10987.50. About 2118 shares have advanced, 568 shares declined, and 152 shares are unchanged.

Indiabulls Housing, Eicher Motors, Tata Motors, HPCL and BPCL were the top gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, HUL and Cipla.

Midcap and smallcap gained 2-3 percent, respectively. Among the sectors, auto, metal and PSU bank indices led with 2-3 percent gain followed by energy, infra and pharma, while IT index lost over 1 percent.

Banking stocks were in control of the bulls as the Bank Nifty ended higher by 1.89 percent with gains from Punjab National Bank and IDFC First Bank which ended over 7 percent each followed by Axis Bank and Bank of Baroda which finished with gains of over 4 percent each. The other gainers in Tuesday's trade included Federal Bank, ICICI Bank, RBL Bank and State Bank of India.

The S&P BSE Bankex ended 1.87 percent higher led by gains from Axis Bank, Federal Bank, Bank of Baroda, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank and State Bank of India.

From the BSE midcap space, the top gainers were Edelweiss Financial Services which ended 10 percent higher followed by ICICI Securities, IDFC First Bank, Muthoot Finance, Whirlpool and Reliance Capital while from the smallcap space, the top gainers were Suzlon Energy which zoomed 25 percent followed by Repco Home Finance and BGR Energy.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances with 1493 stocks advancing and 290 declining and 302 remaining unchanged while from the BSE, 2121 stocks advanced and 563 declined and 190 remained unchanged.
First Published on Mar 5, 2019 04:16 pm

