D-Street Buzz: Bank, pharma stocks fall with ICICI Bank & Sun Pharma down 2%; SREI Infra zooms 10%

The Indian market have turned negative this Friday afternoon with the Nifty down 32 points and trading at 11,550. The Sensex on the other hand is trading lower by 109 points and is trading at 38,227.

At 12.35 hrs, Nifty pharma is the underperforming sector dragged by Sun Pharma and Glenmark Pharma which are down 2 percent each while Cipla, Cadila Healthcare and Dr Reddy's Labs are the other losers.

Nifty PSU bank is down 1 percent with loses from Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India, State Bank of India and IDBI Bank.

From the private banking space, ICICI Bank shed 2.5 percent while RBL Bank and Yes Bank are the other losers.

ONGC, Bharti Infratel, Grasim Industries, Bajaj Finance and Wipro are the top gainers on the Nifty.

The most active stocks include Hexaware Tech which plunged 14 percent of news of Baring PE likely to have sold 8.4 percent equity stake via block deals. The other active stocks include names like Axis Bank, Reliance Industries, HDFC AMC and Yes Bank.

The top losers are Yes Bank, Sun Pharma, ICICI Bank, Titan Company and GAIL India.

The top BSE gainers are SREI Infra which zoomed 10 percent while Pfizer, BHEL, Apollo Hospitals and IPCA Labs are the other gainers.

The top losers include names like Hexaware Tech, Kwality, JP Associates, Reliance Naval and IOC.

33 stocks are trading at new 52-week high including names like Bajaj Finance, Bata India, Exide Industries, Jubilant Food, Kaveri Seed, Marico, Mphasis, Reliance Industries and United Breweries.

On the other hand 51 stocks have hit fresh 52-week low including Amtek Auto, Gammon Infra and Gitanjali Gems among others.

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 631 stocks advancing, 1047 declining and 391 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1026 stocks advanced 1437 declined and 146 remained unchanged.

