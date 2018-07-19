D-street Buzz: Bank of India leads PSU bank rally; Yes Bank hits new 52-week high, Hindalco tanks 7%

The Indian benchmark indices including the Sensex are trading mixed this Thursday afternoon with the Sensex trading lower by 10 points at 36,363 while the Nifty is trading lower by 19 points at 10,961.

Despite the rupee plunging 40 paisa intraday, Nifty IT is down 1 percent dragged by Mindtree which is down 10 percent while KPIT Tech, Tata Elxsi, Tata Consultancy Services and HCL Tech are the other losers.

However, PSU banks have reversed the trend and is up close to a percent led by Bank of India, Bank of Baroda and Canara Bank. Syndicate Bank, State Bank of India and Union Bank of India are the other gainers.

The top gainers among Nifty constituents are Titan Company, Vedanta, Bharti Airtel, Yes Bank and Indiabulls Housing Finance which are all up 2 percent.

The most actively traded stocks on the NSE are Ashok Leyland, Mindtree, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

The top losers included names like Hindalco Industries which is down 7 percent while Kotak Mahindra Bank, Cipla, Larsen & Toubro and TCS are the other losers.

Some of the top BSE gainers include names like Adani Power which is up 8 percent followed by Radico Khaitan, Bank of India and Kaveri Seed Company.

The top losers are Mindtree, PC Jeweller, L&T Infotech and Hindalco Industries.

Asian Paints, Bandhan Bank, Bajaj Finance and Yes Bank are some of the very few stocks that hit fresh 52-week high in the afternoon trade.

On the other hand, 319 stocks have hit fresh 52-week low including Aban Offshore, Raj Rayon, Nakoda, Madhya Pradesh Today Media, Cupid, Cosmo Films, HT Media, Kwality and Manpasand Beverage among others.

The breadth of the market favoured declines, with 469 stocks advancing, 1238 declining and 354 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 761 stocks advanced, 1737 declined and 141 remained unchanged.

