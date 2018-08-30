D-Street Buzz: Bank Nifty trades weak with RBL Bank down 2%; JP Power zooms 18%, Bosch gains

The Indian market continues to trade weak this Thursday afternooon with the Nifty50 down 32 points at 11,659 while the Sensex is trading lower by 75 points at 38,647.

Bank Nifty is trading weak, down over half a percent dragged by RBL Bank, YES Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Punjab National Bank and Axis Bank.

On the other hand, metal stocks are buzzing led by Hindustan Copper, Jindal Steel & Power, Tata Steel and SAIL.

From the auto space, Bosch jumped over 8 percent while MRF and TVS Motor Company are the other gainers.

Selective FMCG stocks are up with ITC gaining 1.5 percent while Procter and Gamble, United Breweries and United Spirits are the other gainers.

Reliance Power, up 7 percent and Reliance Infra along with Bank of India are the top gainers from the BSE midcap space.

From the BSE smallcap space, Jaiprakash Power spiked over 18 percent followed by ITI which jumped 16 percent.

GAIL India, Tata Steel, UPL, Sun Pharma and ITC are the top gainers on the Nifty.

The most active stocks include Reliance Industries, JSW Steel, Reliance Infra, YES Bank and Tata Steel.

The top losers include IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Eicher Motors HPCL and Tech Mahindra.

The top BSE gainers are Bosch, Greaves Cotton, Reliance Power, Dena Bank and PTC India Financial.

The top BSE losers include Kwality, Interglobe Aviation, Uflex, SpiceJet and Pfizer.

ITC, JSW Steel, Globus Spirits and Nilkamal are some of the few stocks which have hit new 52-week high in the afternoon trade.

On the other hand, 52 stocks have hit new 52-week low including Amtek Auto, eClerx Services, TD Power, Unitech and Videocon Industries among others.

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 888 stocks advancing, 830 declining and 353 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1352 stocks advanced, 1256 declined and 148 remained unchanged.

